বৃহস্পতিবার , ২৩ ফেব্রুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ১০ই ফাল্গুন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
FIR Registered Against Sena Leader Sanjay Raut Over Allegation Against Maharashtra CM Shinde’s Son

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ফেব্রুয়ারি ২৩, ২০২৩ ১২:১৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
shiv sena 11 sanjay raut 1


Last Updated: February 22, 2023, 23:46 IST

File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. (Image: PTI)

File photo of Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut. (Image: PTI)

A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation), and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official

Thane city police on late Wednesday night registered a First Information Report (FIR) for defamation against Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sanjay Raut for his claim that there was a threat to his life from Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde’s son Shrikant Shinde.

A case was registered under IPC sections 153 (A) (promoting disharmony between different groups, religions, etc), 500 (defamation), and other relevant sections at Kapurbawdi police station, said an official.

The FIR was based on a complaint filed by former mayor Meenakshi Shinde, he said.

“Lok Sabha member Shrikant Shinde has given a ‘supari’ (contract) to kill me to a Thane-based criminal Raja Thakur,” Raut had said in a letter to the Mumbai police commissioner.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed)



