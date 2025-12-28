Florian Wirtz scores first Liverpool goal as Anfield remembers Diogo Jota | Football News

Both sets of fans sang chants in Jota’s name in the 18th and 20th minutes — the shirt numbers he wore during his spells at Molineux and Anfield respectively. (Getty Images)

Florian Wirtz’s first Liverpool goal fired the Reds into the Premier League’s top four despite an unconvincing 2-1 win over Wolves on a day both clubs paid tribute to Diogo Jota. Jota, who was killed in a car accident alongside his brother Andre Silva in July, won four trophies after joining Liverpool from Wolves in 2020.Two of his children led the teams out as mascots, while his wife Rute Cardoso watched on from the sidelines.

Both sets of fans sang chants in Jota’s name in the 18th and 20th minutes — the shirt numbers he wore during his spells at Molineux and Anfield respectively.“After the tragedy happened until now, I have seen so many special moments — where the fans remembered him or our players conducted themselves unbelievably in the circumstances,” said Liverpool boss Arne Slot.“Not only our fans but the fans of away teams have shown the respect both Diogo and his brother deserved. It was special to see his children being the mascot and how emotional it was before the game and then in the 20th minute.”On the field, both clubs have suffered this season with Wolves staring down the barrel of relegation after taking just two points from their opening 18 league games.Liverpool’s form has improved of late and Wirtz is beginning to show flashes of the brilliance that lured the English champions into paying Bayer Leverkusen £100 million ($135 million) for the German international.The 22-year-old registered his first Premier League assist last weekend for a goal that came at some cost to Liverpool as Alexander Isak suffered a broken leg in opening the scoring against Tottenham.Shorn of the most expensive player in English football history for the coming months, there is even more pressure on Wirtz to deliver on his hefty price tag.“He’s been very important for us throughout the season. But in football it is about results, you are mainly judged on results or on goals and assists,” added Slot.“I think today he showed much more than just the goal he scored; he was special for us in many parts of the game.”Wirtz finally opened his account in his 23rd Liverpool appearance by prodding home Hugo Ekitike’s pass to double the home side’s lead.Just 90 seconds earlier, Liverpool had made the breakthrough when Ryan Gravenberch slammed in Jeremie Frimpong’s cross.Yet, even with a 2-0 half-time lead against a side on course to become the worst in Premier League history, Slot could not relax.Santiago Bueno exposed Liverpool’s frailty from set-pieces to pull a goal back just six minutes into the second half.Slot’s men have made a habit of late collapses at Leeds and Tottenham in recent weeks and needed a perfectly-timed tackle from Conor Bradley to deny Jhon Arias a late equaliser.