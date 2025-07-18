Former Liverpool, Man Utd star Paul Ince handed hefty ban for drink-driving, fined Rs 8.20 lakhs! | Football News

File photo of Paul Ince (in blue). (Image: X)

Former England captain Paul Ince has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined £7,085 (Rs 8.20 lakhs) after being caught driving his Range Rover while over the legal alcohol limit in Cheshire on June 28.The ex-Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder was found to have 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when police stopped him.An off-duty police officer witnessed Ince's black Range Rover swerving across the road before the incident."On the day in question, the defendant was witnessed by an off-duty police officer driving a vehicle perceived to be swerving across the road," prosecutor Nigel Jones told Chester Magistrates court.The 57-year-old's vehicle crossed the central reservation, hit bollards, and suffered two burst tyres during the incident."My client finds himself today facing the huge impact of a ban, but he accepts he only has himself to blame for that. He misjudged the fact he believed at the time he would be under the limit," defense lawyer Frank Rogers said.Rogers explained that Ince had been at Heswall Golf Club and consumed two drinks in the clubhouse without eating beforehand. "He felt fine to drive, of course we now know that he shouldn't have done," Rogers added.District Judge Jack McGarva delivered a clear message to Ince: "The message has got to be if you're going to drive you don't drink at all."Ince earned 53 caps for England during his career and won two Premier League titles while playing for Manchester United. He also had spells at Inter Milan and West Ham.After retiring as a player, Ince moved into management, with his most recent position being at Reading, which ended in 2023.