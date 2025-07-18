Advertise here
শুক্রবার , ১৮ জুলাই ২০২৫ | ৩রা শ্রাবণ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Former Liverpool, Man Utd star Paul Ince handed hefty ban for drink-driving, fined Rs 8.20 lakhs! | Football News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুলাই ১৮, ২০২৫ ৪:৫৯ অপরাহ্ণ
Former Liverpool, Man Utd star Paul Ince handed hefty ban for drink-driving, fined Rs 8.20 lakhs! | Football News


Advertise here
File photo of Paul Ince (in blue). (Image: X)

Former England captain Paul Ince has been banned from driving for 12 months and fined £7,085 (Rs 8.20 lakhs) after being caught driving his Range Rover while over the legal alcohol limit in Cheshire on June 28.The ex-Liverpool and Manchester United midfielder was found to have 49 microgrammes of alcohol in 100 millilitres of breath when police stopped him.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!An off-duty police officer witnessed Ince’s black Range Rover swerving across the road before the incident.“On the day in question, the defendant was witnessed by an off-duty police officer driving a vehicle perceived to be swerving across the road,” prosecutor Nigel Jones told Chester Magistrates court.The 57-year-old’s vehicle crossed the central reservation, hit bollards, and suffered two burst tyres during the incident.“My client finds himself today facing the huge impact of a ban, but he accepts he only has himself to blame for that. He misjudged the fact he believed at the time he would be under the limit,” defense lawyer Frank Rogers said.Rogers explained that Ince had been at Heswall Golf Club and consumed two drinks in the clubhouse without eating beforehand. “He felt fine to drive, of course we now know that he shouldn’t have done,” Rogers added.District Judge Jack McGarva delivered a clear message to Ince: “The message has got to be if you’re going to drive you don’t drink at all.”Ince earned 53 caps for England during his career and won two Premier League titles while playing for Manchester United. He also had spells at Inter Milan and West Ham.After retiring as a player, Ince moved into management, with his most recent position being at Reading, which ended in 2023.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

Alipurduar News: কী ভয়ঙ্কর! তুমুল বৃষ্টিতে হুড়মুড়িয়ে ধসে পড়ল দু’টি বাড়ি! ঘরছাড়া পরিবার, ভয় ধরানো ভিডিও two houses collapsed in kalchini due to heavy rain
Alipurduar News: কী ভয়ঙ্কর! তুমুল বৃষ্টিতে হুড়মুড়িয়ে ধসে পড়ল দু’টি বাড়ি! ঘরছাড়া পরিবার, ভয় ধরানো ভিডিও two houses collapsed in kalchini due to heavy rain
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Former Liverpool, Man Utd star Paul Ince handed hefty ban for drink-driving, fined Rs 8.20 lakhs! | Football News
Former Liverpool, Man Utd star Paul Ince handed hefty ban for drink-driving, fined Rs 8.20 lakhs! | Football News
খেলাধুলা
ভারতের শেষ প্রান্তে 'এই' রেলস্টেশন, কলকাতা থেকে ঢিল ছোঁড়া দূরত্ব! নাম জানেন?
ভারতের শেষ প্রান্তে 'এই' রেলস্টেশন, কলকাতা থেকে ঢিল ছোঁড়া দূরত্ব! নাম জানেন?
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Hunter 2 Trailer: Jackie Shroff’s Deadly Entry Ups The Stakes For Suniel Shetty’s Vikram | Watch | Web-series News
Hunter 2 Trailer: Jackie Shroff’s Deadly Entry Ups The Stakes For Suniel Shetty’s Vikram | Watch | Web-series News
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
Rupali Ganguly Slams Prakash Raj Over Satirical Cartoon On PM Modi: ‘Lower Than Your…’

Rupali Ganguly Slams Prakash Raj Over Satirical Cartoon On PM Modi: ‘Lower Than Your…’

 মৌলভীবাজারে দুই কেজি গাঁজাসহ আটক ১ – Corporate Sangbad

মৌলভীবাজারে দুই কেজি গাঁজাসহ আটক ১ – Corporate Sangbad

 Congress to Protest Against Fuel Price Hike, Rising Inflation on June 11

Congress to Protest Against Fuel Price Hike, Rising Inflation on June 11

 Elvera Britto, doyenne of women’s hockey, no more | Hockey News

Elvera Britto, doyenne of women’s hockey, no more | Hockey News

 আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার | ডিএমপি নিউজ

আজকের মুদ্রা বিনিময় হার | ডিএমপি নিউজ

 Naga Chaitanya Reveals This Bollywood Actress Is His Favourite Celebrity Crush, Can You Guess?

Naga Chaitanya Reveals This Bollywood Actress Is His Favourite Celebrity Crush, Can You Guess?

 বর্ষার গ্রাম বাংলায় এই ৪ সাপ ভয়ঙ্কর! কামড়ালেই সর্বনাশ! ছোবল দিলে কী করবেন? জেনে নিন বাঁচার উপায় Knowledge Story GK Trending 4 most dangerous snakes in West Bengal villages during monsoon Snake bite treatment precautions know Interesting facts sup – News18 Bangla

বর্ষার গ্রাম বাংলায় এই ৪ সাপ ভয়ঙ্কর! কামড়ালেই সর্বনাশ! ছোবল দিলে কী করবেন? জেনে নিন বাঁচার উপায় Knowledge Story GK Trending 4 most dangerous snakes in West Bengal villages during monsoon Snake bite treatment precautions know Interesting facts sup – News18 Bangla

 এ বছর জেএসসি-জেডিসি পরীক্ষা হচ্ছে না

এ বছর জেএসসি-জেডিসি পরীক্ষা হচ্ছে না

 এভারেস্ট জয় উদযাপনে বাবর আলীর সাইকেল রাইড

এভারেস্ট জয় উদযাপনে বাবর আলীর সাইকেল রাইড

 ঢাকার মিডফোর্ডে ব্যবসায়ী হত্যার প্রতিবাদে কুবিতে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল

ঢাকার মিডফোর্ডে ব্যবসায়ী হত্যার প্রতিবাদে কুবিতে বিক্ষোভ মিছিল
Advertise here