শুক্রবার , ১৩ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ২৯শে পৌষ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Former Union Minister Sharad Yadav Dies at 75; A Glimpse of His Lengthy Political Journey

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৩, ২০২৩ ১২:২৯ পূর্বাহ্ণ
sharad yadav pti 1544271545 1


Edited By: Pathikrit Sen Gupta

Last Updated: January 12, 2023, 23:59 IST

Sharad Yadav won the parliamentary polls four times from Bihar's Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. File pic/PTI

Sharad Yadav won the parliamentary polls four times from Bihar’s Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency. File pic/PTI

Sharad Yadav was the founder of the Loktantrik Janata Dal. He was the national president of the Janata Dal (United) since its formation in 2003 till 2016, when he was expelled due to ‘anti-party activities’

Former union minister and Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) leader Sharad Yadav passed away on Thursday, January 12, at the age of 75. His daughter, Subhashini Sharad Yadav, confirmed the news on Twitter, saying, “Papa nahi rahe (Papa is no more).”

Sharad Yadav was the founder of the Loktantrik Janata Dal. He was the national president of the Janata Dal (United) since its formation in 2003 till 2016, when he was expelled due to “anti-party activities”, and also lost his Rajya Sabha seat.

He won an election for the first time from the Jabalpur Lok Sabha constituency in 1974. Later, he won the parliamentary polls four times from Bihar’s Madhepura Lok Sabha constituency — in 1991, 1996, 1999, and 2009.

He was defeated four times from Madhepura — twice by Lalu Prasad Yadav in 1998 and 2004, by Pappu Yadav of RJD in 2014, and by JD(U)’s Dinesh Yadav in 2019 when Sharad Yadav contested on RJD’s ticket.

Yadav was the chairman of the Janata Dal parliamentary board from 1989 to 1997. He was the union minister for textiles and food processing industries from 1989 to 1990.

He held the civil aviation portfolio from 1999 to 2001, was minister of labour from 2001 to 2002, and minister of consumer affairs, food and public distribution from 2002 to 2004.

He was one of the accused in the Jain Hawala Case, but the charges were dismissed by the Supreme Court.

Yadav was born on July 1, 1947, to Nand Kishore Yadav and Sumitra Yadav in Babai village of Madhya Pradesh’s Hoshangabad district.

He got a Bachelor of Science degree from Robertson College Jabalpur, and Bachelor of Engineering in Electrical Engineering from Jabalpur Engineering College.

He married Rekha Yadav on February 15, 1989, with whom he has a son and a daughter.

News Desk

The News Desk is a team of passionate editors and writers who break and analyse the most important events unfolding in India and abroad.



