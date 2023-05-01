সোমবার , ১ মে ২০২৩ | ১৮ই বৈশাখ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Free Cylinders, UCC, Nandini Milk In BJP’s Manifesto | Top Promises

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
মে ১, ২০২৩ ১২:৩৫ অপরাহ্ণ
karnataka assembly polls 7


BJP Chief JP Nadda Releases Party's Vision Document/Manifesto for Karnataka Elections in Bengaluru (Image/ANI)
Following the controversy over Amul’s entry into the Bengaluru market, the saffron party also promised half a litre of free Nandini milk to each BPL family every day

Implementation of the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) and National Register of Citizens (NRC), three free cooking gas cylinders for BPL families and a State Capital Region tag for Bengaluru are among the top promises made by the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in its manifesto- or the ‘Praja Pranalike’- for the upcoming Assembly polls in Karnataka.

Following the controversy over Amul’s entry into the Bengaluru market, the saffron party also promised half a litre of free Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers’ Federation Limited’s Nandini milk to each BPL family every day.

BJP Chief JP Nadda released the manifesto in Bengaluru today, with Chief Minister Basavaraj S Bommai, and veteran party leader BS Yediyurappa among other senior party leaders in presence.

Releasing the document, Nadda said the BJP’s vision for the state is “justice to all, appeasement to none”.

Top 10 Promises In BJP’s Manifesto

  • Three free gas cylinders in the month of Ugadi, Ganesh Utaav and Diwali to all BPL card holders.
  • Karnataka Ownership Act to be amended.
  • Laboratories in every ward.
  • Film City in Mysore to be named after the late actor Puneeth Rajkumar.
  • Atal Ahaara Kendra in every ward for affordable food. The scheme is seen as a counter of Congress’ Indira Canteen.
  • Half a litre of Nandhini milk is free of cost every day to BPL card holders.
  • 5 kg rice (already being given) and 5 kg millet to each person of a family every month
  • Implementation of Uniform Civil Code.
  • Allotment of 10 lakh housing sites for the homeless.
  • Vishveshwariah Vidya scheme for holistic upgradation of government schools.
    Eradicating manual scavenging.
  • Free annual health check-up for senior citizens.
  • Rs 30,000 crore agriculture fund to set up micro storage facilities.
  • Rs 1500 crore for developing tourism spots in Kalyan Karnataka.

Read all the Latest Politics News here

Sanstuti Nath

Sanstuti Nath

Drama Queen in her own world, Sanstuti Nath writes on Indian politics and covers stories across beats, including parliament, legal and crime.



Source link

