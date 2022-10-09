Fresh faces in Rajasthan squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News

JAIPUR: Left-hand batter Ashok Menaria will collaborate with new head coach Vineet Saxena as Rajasthan will look to carry forward their good T20 form in the previous few seasons at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 that will begin from October 11.
There are a number of new faces named in the 15-member squad that was announced on Saturday and captain Menaria has full confidence in the youngsters.
“Anirudh Singh Chauhan and Nikhil Sachdev have scored in heaps at the junior level and they deserved a chance this year. In the practice matches too the youngsters did well and I am hopeful they will deliver in the tournament,” said Menaria.
Rajasthan are in Group ‘A’ and will open their campaign against Vidarbha in Rajkot on October 12.
Talking about working with Saxena, the Rajasthan captain said, “I am looking forward to working with him. He was a wonderful batsman during his playing days who contributed a lot for the state. I have played with him before and I know him well already so there aren’t any adjustment issues here.”
Squad: Ashok Menaria, Yash Kothari, Anirudh Singh Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, Arjit Gupta, Rahul Chahar, Nikhil Sachdev, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Mohit Jain, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.
