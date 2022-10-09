রবিবার , ৯ অক্টোবর ২০২২ | ২৪শে আশ্বিন, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Fresh faces in Rajasthan squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
অক্টোবর ৯, ২০২২ ৯:৫৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1665287880 photo


JAIPUR: Left-hand batter Ashok Menaria will collaborate with new head coach Vineet Saxena as Rajasthan will look to carry forward their good T20 form in the previous few seasons at the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2022-23 that will begin from October 11.
There are a number of new faces named in the 15-member squad that was announced on Saturday and captain Menaria has full confidence in the youngsters.
“Anirudh Singh Chauhan and Nikhil Sachdev have scored in heaps at the junior level and they deserved a chance this year. In the practice matches too the youngsters did well and I am hopeful they will deliver in the tournament,” said Menaria.
Rajasthan are in Group ‘A’ and will open their campaign against Vidarbha in Rajkot on October 12.
Talking about working with Saxena, the Rajasthan captain said, “I am looking forward to working with him. He was a wonderful batsman during his playing days who contributed a lot for the state. I have played with him before and I know him well already so there aren’t any adjustment issues here.”
Squad: Ashok Menaria, Yash Kothari, Anirudh Singh Chauhan, Mahipal Lomror, Salman Khan, Arjit Gupta, Rahul Chahar, Nikhil Sachdev, Kunal Singh Rathore, Shubham Sharma, Manav Suthar, Mohit Jain, Aniket Choudhary, Tanveer Ul-Haq, Kamlesh Nagarkoti.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm edit ulluk
সেই উল্লুকের ঠাঁই হলো সাফারি পার্কে, ‘শিকারিদের’ কারাদণ্ড
বাংলাদেশ
1665287880 photo
Fresh faces in Rajasthan squad for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
Main 5
পুজোয় দেদার খানাপিনায় ওজন বেড়েছে? চিয়া দানা খেলে তড়তড়িয়ে মেদ ঝরবে!
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
slamh
Abdu Recreates Pushpa’s Iconic Dialogue, Salman Khan ‘Loves It’; Rashmika Calls Him ‘Favourite’
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
aksdhasd
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
pregnant women are suggested to avoid the shadow of the solar eclipse

Here are the Dos and Don’ts for Pregnant Women During Surya Grahan

 becon jobs 20210731125759 20211220081721

স্নাতক পাস কর্মী খুঁজছে বিকন ফার্মা

 wm kader 1 750x563 1

বিএনপি দ্বিপাক্ষিক কোনো সমস্যার সমাধান করতে পারেনি: কাদের

 1660137598 photo

World Championships: Tough draw for Indian shuttlers | Badminton News

 wm Dipo CTG

কনটেইনার ডিপোতে আগুন: চিকিৎসাধীন অবস্থায় একজনের মৃত্যু

 wm Dhaka University 750x563 1

নীল দলের প্রার্থী চূড়ান্ত, ২টিতে নেই সাদা দল

 google doodle on stephen hawking birth anniversaary

Google Doodle Pays Tribute to Stephen Hawking on his 80th Birth Anniversary With Video Narrated in his Voice

 Iswargang sohid stomb pic

আজ ৯ ডিসেম্বর ময়মনসিংহের চার উপজেলা পাক হানাদার মুক্ত দিবস

 image 448593 1627720270

অস্ট্রেলিয়ার অদ্ভূত আবদার মানল বিসিবি।

 1627858017 photo

Olympics 2020: PV Sindhu fetches 2nd Olympic medal; men’s hockey team in semis for first time in 49 years | Tokyo Olympics News