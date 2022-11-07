সোমবার , ৭ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ২২শে কার্তিক, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Fresh Trouble for Gandhis as ED Finds ‘Suspicious Transactions’ in Cong’s Young Indian

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ৭, ২০২২ ১০:১০ পূর্বাহ্ণ
rahul sonia gandhi


Fresh trouble seems to be on cards for Sonia and Rahul Gandhi as the Enforcement Directorate (ED) is said to have found “major suspicious transactions” in Congress-owned Young Indian in its probe in the National Herald case, sources in the central agency told News18.

Transactions of around Rs 4-5 crore found to have been done through shell companies, sources said, adding that the ED has already recorded statements of owners/shareholders/directors of these shell companies.

Sources said that all the office bearers of Young Indian, including Pawan Bansal, Mallikarjun Kharge, Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi will be summoned soon, sources said. They will be confronted with evidence related to these suspicious transactions.

Congress president Sonia Gandhi and her MP-son Rahul Gandhi are among the promoters and majority shareholders in Young Indian. Like her son, the Congress president too has 38 per cent shareholding. The case pertains to a probe into alleged financial irregularities in Young Indian, that owns the National Herald newspaper. The National Herald is published by Associated Journals Limited (AJL) and owned by Young Indian Pvt Limited. The newspaper office is registered in the name of AJL.

The ED in August searched the office Young Indian in Delhi as part of the ongoing probe in the National Herald case. The searches, which lasted for more than six hours, were conducted in the presence of senior party leader Mallikarjun Kharge at the Herald House building. The grand old party had also slammed the summons issued to Kharge right in the middle of the Parliament session.

Read all the Latest Politics News here





Source link

