From heartbreak to homecoming: Prithvi Shaw, Sarfaraz Khan revive IPL careers in dramatic auction twist | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: The IPL 2026 auction delivered many big-money headlines, but few stories matched the emotional weight of Prithvi Shaw and Sarfaraz Khan scripting their return to the league after early rejection. Once touted as India’s next batting stars, both were initially left unsold, only to find new life in the accelerated round — a reminder of how quickly fortunes can change at the IPL auction table.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Shaw’s journey was the most dramatic. After going unsold twice at his base price of Rs 75 lakh, the former India opener briefly took to social media, posting a heartbreak emoji with the words “It’s OK.” Within minutes, the script flipped. Delhi Capitals, the franchise he represented from 2018 to 2024, revived his name late in the auction and brought him back for Rs 75 lakh. Shaw swiftly deleted his earlier post and shared DC’s welcome graphic instead, captioning it “Back to my family,” sealing a full-circle moment.

The 26-year-old has been in strong domestic form and recently made headlines by scoring the second-fastest double century in Ranji Trophy history. Having shifted from Mumbai to Maharashtra this season, Shaw now gets another chance to revive his IPL and international ambitions with a familiar franchise.

Sarfaraz Khan’s wait ended in similar fashion. After going unsold in the main round despite a prolific domestic record — including a blistering 22-ball 73 in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy just an hour before the auction started — Chennai Super Kings snapped him up for Rs 75 lakh. For Sarfaraz, the move represents an opportunity to showcase his power-hitting under MS Dhoni’s watchful eye.

While Shaw and Sarfaraz embodied redemption, the auction also saw fireworks elsewhere. Kolkata Knight Riders shattered records by signing Australia all-rounder Cameron Green for Rs 25.20 crore, making him the most expensive overseas player in IPL history. KKR also landed Sri Lanka pacer Matheesha Pathirana for Rs 18 crore, while uncapped Indians continued to cash in big.Yet amid the crores and bidding wars, it was the quiet, late picks of Shaw and Sarfaraz that stood out — proof that in the IPL, a comeback is never more than one bid away.