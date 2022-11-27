রবিবার , ২৭ নভেম্বর ২০২২ | ১২ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

From Walking With Pawsome Friend To Riding A Bike, A Peek into Rahul Gandhi’s Bharat Jodo Yatra

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
নভেম্বর ২৭, ২০২২ ২:০০ অপরাহ্ণ
whatsapp image 2022 11 27 at 1.26.27 pm


Walking with a fur buddy to riding an Enfield, Rahul Gandhi’s many avatars are at show in Bharat Jodo Yatra. Recently, a picture title “this is so pawsome” was tweeted by Bharat Jodo Yatra’s Twitter handle, showing senior Congress leader walking with a German Shepherd. Later in the day, another tweet had Gandhi riding a bike flanked by supporters on both sides.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra led by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi reached Indore on Sunday on the fifth day of its Madhya Pradesh leg.

People from different sections of society, including a differently-abled man, Manohar, also joined the foot march and Gandhi was seen pushing his wheelchair to some distance.

The man said he told Gandhi that the country now needs a change. After a night halt at Mhow, the birthplace of Dr B R Ambedkar, the yatra participants resumed the march on Sunday morning.

The yatra passed through the suburban area of Rau and reached Indore. A red carpet was rolled out to welcome when the march reached Rau.

Indore Commissioner of Police H C Mishra said 1,400 personnel have been deployed in the city to provide security to the yatra and barricades have been put up at various places.

Twelve dilapidated houses in the densely populated Rajwada area with narrow streets have been temporarily evacuated to avoid the possibility of any untoward incident during the march, he said.

Earlier, a sweet shop in Juni area of Indore received an anonymous letter by post on November 17, threatening bomb blasts in Indore city during the yatra.

The letter, which referred to the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, had also threatened assassinations of Rahul Gandhi and MP Congress chief Kamal Nath. The police had arrested a person in this connection.

The Congress’s Bharat Jodo Yatra, a mass contact initiative, will take a night halt at Chimanbagh Ground in the city, officials said.

As per the initial plan of the Congress, Gandhi and other yatra participants were to be accommodated at the city’s Khalsa Stadium. But the plan could not materialise following a controversy.

A row had erupted after Kamal Nath, facing allegations in connection with the 1984 anti-Sikh riots, was felicitated by organisers at a Sikh religious event held at Khalsa College in Indore on November 8. After Nath left the venue, famous kirtan singer Manpreet Singh Kanpuri had lashed out at the organisers for inviting the Congress leader.

Read all the Latest Politics News here





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

received 1172456087009047
প্রধানমন্ত্রীর জনসভাকে সফল করতে চাতরী ইউনিয়ন আওয়ামী লীগের বর্ধিত সভা
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
rowshan ershad Rawshan er
বিএনপি অত্যাচারী দল, জোটের প্রশ্নই আসে না: রওশন এরশাদ
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
order
চট্টগ্রামে কলেজ ছাত্র খুনের দায়ে ২ জনের যাবজ্জীবন
বাংলাদেশ
1669537065 photo
Blake Govers slams hat-trick as Australia rout India 7-4 | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Slower Masturbation Techniques, Increased Foreplay Can Help Men with Problems of Premature Ejaculation, Writes Expert
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
twitter 1

ট্যুইটার ছাড়া সরকারের নয়া আইটি বিধি মেনে নিল সব সোশ্যাল মিডিয়া জায়ান্টরা!– News18 Bangla

 wm Khaleda Zia 14 October 2021

শুক্রবার মসজিদ-মন্দিরে খালেদা জিয়ার জন্য প্রার্থনা

 1595612580 news18 technology default image

U.S. Bill Targeting Big Tech Approved By Senate Panel Despite Hefty Lobbying

 1624883045 arjun kapoor and malaika arora

Arjun Kapoor Thanks His ‘Baby’, Says Malaika Arora Makes Him Look Good in Pictures

 IMG 20220223 WA0007 01

৬৪ জেলায় এডুএন্টারটেইনমেন্ট সেন্টার তৈরি করা হবে-পলক

 218430837 964878257679559 4706027651457580941 n 6 3

করোনায় মৃত্যু-শনাক্ত কমেছে

 wm Khulna University 17.08.202

ছাত্রীদের বিক্ষোভের মুখে দাবি মানলো খুবি প্রশাসন

 New Project 14 1

শিয়রে সংক্রান্তি! বুধবারই পৃথিবীতে আছড়ে পড়বে সৌর ঝড়! তোলপাড় বিজ্ঞানী মহলে – News18 Bangla

 wm Deadbody 750x563 1 750x563 1

কেন্দ্রীয় কারাগারে মৃত্যুদণ্ডপ্রাপ্ত আসামির মৃত্যু

 holted

বিক্রেতা সংকটে ৫ কোম্পানি হল্টেড – Corporate Sangbad