বৃহস্পতিবার , ৮ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৩শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  বহি বিশ্ব

Full List of Constituency-Wise Winners from BJP, Congress & AAP

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ৮, ২০২২ ২:২৫ অপরাহ্ণ
congress new


For the Congress, Thursday has brought some much-needed good news. Down and out since the BJP expanded its footprint all over the country, the Grand Old Party looks set to win the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections for which votes are being counted.

While earlier trends showed the Congress and BJP neck-and-neck in the hill state which has a tradition of voting out incumbents, latest predictions reveal that the former is leading on 39 seats versus the saffron party’s surge on 26.

As the counting proceeds and Congress keeps up efforts to win the hill state, News18 brings to you the full list of constituency-wise winners and their political affiliations in Himachal Pradesh:

  1. Hans Raj — BJP — Churah
  2. Dr. Janak Raj — BJP — Bharmour
  3. Neeraj Nayar — INC — Chamba
  4. Dhavinder Singh — BJP — Dalhousie
  5. Ranbir Singh — BJP — Nurpur
  6. Malender Rajan — INC — Indora
  7. Chander Kumar — INC — Jawali
  8. Hoshyar Singh — IND — Dehra
  9. Bikram Singh — BJP — Jaswan-Pragpur
  10. Sanjay Rattan — INC — Jawalamukhi
  11. Yadvinder Goma — INC — Jaisinghpur
  12. RS Bali — INC — Nagrota

Source link

