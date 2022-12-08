Full List of Constituency-Wise Winners from BJP, Congress & AAP

For the Congress, Thursday has brought some much-needed good news. Down and out since the BJP expanded its footprint all over the country, the Grand Old Party looks set to win the Himachal Pradesh assembly elections for which votes are being counted.

While earlier trends showed the Congress and BJP neck-and-neck in the hill state which has a tradition of voting out incumbents, latest predictions reveal that the former is leading on 39 seats versus the saffron party’s surge on 26.

As the counting proceeds and Congress keeps up efforts to win the hill state, News18 brings to you the full list of constituency-wise winners and their political affiliations in Himachal Pradesh:

Hans Raj — BJP — Churah Dr. Janak Raj — BJP — Bharmour Neeraj Nayar — INC — Chamba Dhavinder Singh — BJP — Dalhousie Ranbir Singh — BJP — Nurpur Malender Rajan — INC — Indora Chander Kumar — INC — Jawali Hoshyar Singh — IND — Dehra Bikram Singh — BJP — Jaswan-Pragpur Sanjay Rattan — INC — Jawalamukhi Yadvinder Goma — INC — Jaisinghpur RS Bali — INC — Nagrota

