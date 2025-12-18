‘Gautam Gambhir is not a coach’: Kapil Dev drops bombshell | Cricket News

India’s headcoach Gautam Gambhir with captain Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube (PTI Photo/Ravi Choudhary)

India’s first World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev has weighed in on the debate surrounding Gautam Gambhir’s working style, saying the role of a head coach in modern-day cricket is more about player management than hands-on coaching. Gambhir has faced growing criticism after India’s 0-2 Test series loss to South Africa, with questions raised over frequent player rotation and the use of part-time options. Speaking at the Indian Chamber of Commerce’s ICC Centenary Session on Thursday, Kapil suggested the very idea of a “coach” is often misunderstood in today’s game.

“Today the word ‘coach’ is used very loosely. Gautam Gambhir cannot really be a coach. He can be a manager of the team,” Kapil said. “When I talk about a coach, I think of the people who taught me in school and college. Those were my coaches.” Kapil explained that at the international level, specialist players do not need technical instruction from a head coach. “How can you be a coach when someone is already a leg-spinner or a wicketkeeper? How can Gautam coach a leg-spinner or a wicketkeeper?” he asked. Instead, Kapil stressed that the key responsibility lies in managing personalities and creating the right environment. “Management is more important. As a manager, you have to encourage players and make them believe they can do it. Young players look up to you,” he said. According to Kapil, a coach or captain’s biggest role is to provide comfort and reassurance. “The job is to give confidence to the team and always tell them, ‘you can do better’. That’s how I see it,” he added. Reflecting on his own leadership style, Kapil said he made a conscious effort to support players struggling for form. “If someone scores a hundred, I don’t need to have dinner with him,” he said. “I would rather spend time with those who are not performing.” Kapil emphasised that building confidence in underperforming players is crucial to team success. “You need to give them belief. As a captain, your role is not just about your own performance, but about keeping the team together,” he said.