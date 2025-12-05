Gautam Gambhir under fire! ‘Stop confusing him’: Ex-India star blasts team management | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called on head coach Gautam Gambhir to provide Washington Sundar with clear direction ahead of the third and final ODI against South Africa in Vizag. The three-match series has seen Sundar struggle to make any meaningful impact, raising fresh concerns over how the team management intends to use him. Sundar has been shuffled around the batting order in the first two games, walking in at No.5 in the series opener before being pushed down to No.6 in the second match. The uncertainty has been reflected in his returns: scores of 13 and 1, and a combined seven overs with the ball, without a wicket. His limited involvement has added to the debate surrounding his place in the XI.

Ashwin , speaking on his YouTube channel, said Sundar needs to be handled as a primary bowler who can contribute with the bat, not the other way around. “Once you decide to play Washington Sundar, you must treat him as a bowler who can bat,” Ashwin said. “He needs to get his full set of overs. Only then will he think like a bowler who can bat. If he’s just batting and bowling a few overs, he’ll keep searching for who he is. Don’t leave him in that space. Give him proper role clarity.” Ashwin also highlighted India’s lack of finishing power with the bat. Despite being 284 for 4 after 40 overs in the second ODI, India ended with only 358. He questioned whether the team might be better served with a fast-bowling all-rounder such as Nitish Kumar Reddy in Sundar’s place. “India haven’t finished well in both games,” he said. “Without someone like Hardik Pandya, why wasn’t a powerful finisher like Nitish Kumar Reddy tried? I’m not sure if they see Rishabh Pant as a finisher. India are missing that punch at the end. Should a fast-bowling all-rounder play instead of a spinning one?” Ashwin added that, with India’s bowling resources depleted, this team may regularly need an extra 30–40 runs to feel safe, particularly if Jasprit Bumrah is not available. “We’ve lost many experienced bowlers in Tests and white-ball cricket,” he said. “The X-factor is Bumrah. If he isn’t a full-time part of the squad, India must score 30 to 40 extra every match.