শুক্রবার, ০৫ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:৪৬ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram After Postponing Wedding; Fans Spot Missing Engagement Ring | Bollywood News Kartik Aaryan Holds Phoolon Ki Chaadar For Sister Krittika At Her Wedding, Fans Call Him ‘Best Brother’ | WATCH | Bollywood News Gautam Gambhir under fire! ‘Stop confusing him’: Ex-India star blasts team management | Cricket News ইন্ডিগোর ফ্লাইট বিপর্যয়, ১২ ঘণ্টা আটকা হাজারো যাত্রী গাজীপুর ১ আসনের ধানের শীষের প্রার্থী সাবেক মেয়র মজিবুর রহমান পথসভা দিয়ে আনুষ্ঠানিকতা শুরু খালেদা জিয়ার সুস্থতা কামনায় বিশেষ মিলাদ মাহফিল অনুষ্ঠিত Her Box Office Power Was Unmatched, She Chose Love Over Fame & Settled Abroad. Now, At 58, She Is Set To Play Serial-Killer চেয়ারপারসনের অবস্থা নিয়ে নতুন সিদ্ধান্ত হলে জানানো হবে: ডা. জাহিদ Indian football in limbo: ISL clubs urge AIFF to act amid revenue crisis | Football News Ram Gopal Varma BREAKS Silence On Urmila Matondkar Link-Up Rumours: ‘I Worked With Her Because…’ | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Gautam Gambhir under fire! ‘Stop confusing him’: Ex-India star blasts team management | Cricket News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ১ সময় দেখুন
Gautam Gambhir under fire! ‘Stop confusing him’: Ex-India star blasts team management | Cricket News


Rohit Sharma with head coach Gautam Gambhir (PTI Photo/Kunal Patil)

Former India off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called on head coach Gautam Gambhir to provide Washington Sundar with clear direction ahead of the third and final ODI against South Africa in Vizag. The three-match series has seen Sundar struggle to make any meaningful impact, raising fresh concerns over how the team management intends to use him. Sundar has been shuffled around the batting order in the first two games, walking in at No.5 in the series opener before being pushed down to No.6 in the second match. The uncertainty has been reflected in his returns: scores of 13 and 1, and a combined seven overs with the ball, without a wicket. His limited involvement has added to the debate surrounding his place in the XI.

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma critics

Ashwin, speaking on his YouTube channel, said Sundar needs to be handled as a primary bowler who can contribute with the bat, not the other way around. “Once you decide to play Washington Sundar, you must treat him as a bowler who can bat,” Ashwin said. “He needs to get his full set of overs. Only then will he think like a bowler who can bat. If he’s just batting and bowling a few overs, he’ll keep searching for who he is. Don’t leave him in that space. Give him proper role clarity.” Ashwin also highlighted India’s lack of finishing power with the bat. Despite being 284 for 4 after 40 overs in the second ODI, India ended with only 358. He questioned whether the team might be better served with a fast-bowling all-rounder such as Nitish Kumar Reddy in Sundar’s place. “India haven’t finished well in both games,” he said. “Without someone like Hardik Pandya, why wasn’t a powerful finisher like Nitish Kumar Reddy tried? I’m not sure if they see Rishabh Pant as a finisher. India are missing that punch at the end. Should a fast-bowling all-rounder play instead of a spinning one?” Ashwin added that, with India’s bowling resources depleted, this team may regularly need an extra 30–40 runs to feel safe, particularly if Jasprit Bumrah is not available. “We’ve lost many experienced bowlers in Tests and white-ball cricket,” he said. “The X-factor is Bumrah. If he isn’t a full-time part of the squad, India must score 30 to 40 extra every match.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Indian football in limbo: ISL clubs urge AIFF to act amid revenue crisis | Football News

Indian football in limbo: ISL clubs urge AIFF to act amid revenue crisis | Football News

Lack of hotel room availability forces BCCI to move Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts from Indore | Cricket News

Lack of hotel room availability forces BCCI to move Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy knockouts from Indore | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Records Virat Kohli can shatter during 3rd ODI at Vizag | Cricket News

IND vs SA: Records Virat Kohli can shatter during 3rd ODI at Vizag | Cricket News

Andy Flower defends under fire Gautam Gambhir: ‘He has never shirked responsibility’ | Cricket News

Andy Flower defends under fire Gautam Gambhir: ‘He has never shirked responsibility’ | Cricket News

WATCH: Chaos at Barabati Stadium! Fans sprint and break queues for India–South Africa T20I tickets | Cricket News

WATCH: Chaos at Barabati Stadium! Fans sprint and break queues for India–South Africa T20I tickets | Cricket News

‘Where was the intent?’: Irfan Pathan slams Ravindra Jadeja after sluggish finish costs India in Raipur ODI | Cricket News

‘Where was the intent?’: Irfan Pathan slams Ravindra Jadeja after sluggish finish costs India in Raipur ODI | Cricket News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST