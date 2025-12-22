সোমবার, ২২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১০:৩৭ অপরাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
GCL 2025: Anish Giri’s SG Pipers loses in final group-stage match, but still qualifies for finale against Continental Kings | Chess News The Odyssey Trailer: Matt Damon Battles Monsters In Christopher Nolan’s Epic Journey Home | Hollywood News Watch: Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport; returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News ‘Woh Fake Nahi Kar Raha Tha’: Farah Khan Defends Gaurav Khanna In Front Of Farrhana Bhatt | Television News R Madhavan Gets Personality Rights Protection; Delhi HC Orders Takedown Of Obscene Content | Bollywood News ফরিদপুরে ৪৮ ঘন্টায় ৫৮ জন গ্রেফতার ফুটেজখোর আম্মারকে ক্যাম্পাস থেকে বের করতে মাত্র ৩০ মিনিট লাগবে — রাবি ছাত্রদল নেতা ‘People will forget’: Ex-India captain’s blunt warning to Sanju Samson | Cricket News Is Dhurandhar’s Danish Pandor Dating Aahana Kumra? Her Post On ‘Danny Boy’ Sparks Buzz | Bollywood News প্রথম আলো ও ডেইলি স্টার কার্যালয়ে হামলার ঘটনায় মামলা, গ্রেফতার ১৭ – Corporate Sangbad
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

GCL 2025: Anish Giri’s SG Pipers loses in final group-stage match, but still qualifies for finale against Continental Kings | Chess News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: সোমবার, ২২ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
GCL 2025: Anish Giri’s SG Pipers loses in final group-stage match, but still qualifies for finale against Continental Kings | Chess News


Viswanathan Anand vs Hikaru Nakamura (GCL Photo)

NEW DELHI: SG Pipers have booked their place in the final of the Global Chess League (GCL), where they will face defending champions and table toppers Continental Kings.As Monday saw a dramatic end to the league stage, Pipers lost their last league match 6-11 to Alaskan Knights, but still qualified for the final because they finished with a better game-point tally than Ganges Grandmasters.

GM Volodar Murzin Exclusive: GCL, Playing in India, Russia, Candidates 2026, and more

Both teams ended with 15 match points, but Pipers edged ahead with 84 game points compared to the Grandmasters’ 83.The final league match was tense for Pipers. They needed either a win or at least six game points to stay ahead in the standings. Alaskan Knights, on the other hand, needed a win to secure a place in the third-place playoff and came out strong.World champion D Gukesh capitalised on a mistake by Fabiano Caruana, while Arjun Erigaisi beat Anish Giri with the black pieces. These results gave the Knights eight crucial points and kept the pressure on Pipers.For SG Pipers, Hou Yifan once again delivered a key result.The three-time women’s world champion won her third match in a row, defeating Kateryna Lagno in just 20 moves. Despite this, the match went down to the wire.Draws by R Praggnanandhaa and Nino Batsiashvili meant that everything depended on Leon Luke Mendonca’s game on the prodigy board. Mendonca held his nerve and secured a draw against Daniel Darda after 42 moves. That draw proved vital and helped Pipers reach the final.Earlier in the day, Ganges Grandmasters kept their hopes alive with a big 12-3 win over American Gambits. Viswanathan Anand drew with Hikaru Nakamura, while Vincent Keymer, Raunak Sadhwani, and Stavroula Tsolakidou registered important wins.However, their effort was not enough, and they will now play Alaskan Knights in the third-place match.In the other league match, Continental Kings defeated Mumba Masters 10-9. Despite wins from Shakhriyar Mamedyarov and Bardiya Daneshvar, losses on the top boards cost Mumba Masters the match.



Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Watch: Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport; returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

Watch: Virat Kohli spotted at Mumbai airport; returns to Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

‘People will forget’: Ex-India captain’s blunt warning to Sanju Samson | Cricket News

‘People will forget’: Ex-India captain’s blunt warning to Sanju Samson | Cricket News

Should Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes be sacked? Andrew Strauss, last England captain to win Ashes in Australia, opens up | Cricket News

Should Brendon McCullum and Ben Stokes be sacked? Andrew Strauss, last England captain to win Ashes in Australia, opens up | Cricket News

After securing a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad, Ishan Kishan named captain of Jharkhand for upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

After securing a spot in India’s T20 World Cup squad, Ishan Kishan named captain of Jharkhand for upcoming Vijay Hazare Trophy | Cricket News

‘England have had a cockiness about them’: Michael Vaughan rips into Ben Stokes and team after Ashes loss | Cricket News

‘England have had a cockiness about them’: Michael Vaughan rips into Ben Stokes and team after Ashes loss | Cricket News

IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls Virat Kohli’s new teammate an ‘absolute steal by RCB’ | Cricket News

IPL 2026: R Ashwin calls Virat Kohli’s new teammate an ‘absolute steal by RCB’ | Cricket News

Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST