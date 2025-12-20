‘Ghar pe kisiko bolo nazar utar de’: Sunil Gavaskar’s heartfelt advice to Shubman Gill after T20 World Cup snub | Cricket News

India’s Shubman Gill (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

India’s T20I squad for the 2026 World Cup threw up a major talking point, with Shubman Gill left out and Axar Patel named vice-captain instead. The decision caught many by surprise, including Sunil Gavaskar, who admitted on air that he did not see Gill’s omission coming. Reacting to the squad announcement, the former India captain said the call genuinely shocked him. “Not a bit of a surprise, it is a surprise,” Gavaskar remarked, making it clear that Gill’s absence was unexpected.

Gavaskar was quick to underline Gill’s quality, even while acknowledging his recent struggles. He described Gill as a class batter who has enjoyed an excellent run with the bat in the recent past. While conceding that Gill found it tough in the series against South Africa, Gavaskar stressed that form can fluctuate, but class remains constant. He also pointed to the challenges of returning to T20 cricket after time away from the game. According to Gavaskar, a lack of rhythm can be brutally exposed in the shortest format, where batters are expected to attack from the very first ball. Coming off a long layoff, Gill appeared short of timing, which made the task even harder. Gavaskar explained that Gill’s natural game is more suited to longer formats, with an emphasis on timing and playing along the ground. When rhythm is missing, adjusting to the range of shots required in T20 cricket does not come easily. However, he was clear that this does not mean Gill is unsuited to the format, pointing out Gill’s strong performances in the IPL as proof of his T20 credentials. Adding a personal touch, Gavaskar revealed that he had just travelled from Ahmedabad on the same flight as Gill and India captain Suryakumar Yadav . During their brief interaction, Gavaskar said he offered Gill some heartfelt advice, saying he told Gill to ask someone elder at home to ward off the evil eye. “Ghar pe kisiko bolo nazar utar de. You know, because we believe in that. We believe in ki kabhi kabhi nazar lag jaati hain,” Gavaskar said, adding that his words came only from a place of care and goodwill for the young batter. Despite the omission, Gavaskar’s words reflected continued faith in Gill’s ability and a belief that the right-handed batter will find his way back once rhythm and fortune return.