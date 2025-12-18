GOAT India Tour: Cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar slams Lionel Messi for Kolkata ruckus – ‘Failed to honour his commitment’ | Cricket News

Sunil Gavaskar slams Lionel Messi (Photo Credits: Getty Images and PTI)

NEW DELHI: Former Indian cricket captain Sunil Gavaskar has sparked debate over the Lionel Messi controversy in Kolkata, arguing that criticism of event organisers and VIP culture misses the mark; Messi himself bears primary responsibility for not upholding his obligations.In a column for Sportsstar, Gavaskar shifts scrutiny from the ongoing arrangements to Messi’s performance during his “G.O.A.T. India Tour 2025” at Salt Lake Stadium.

From Kolkata Chaos to Delhi Celebration: Lionel Messi’s G.O.A.T India Tour At A Glance

He notes how the narrative swiftly painted India as at fault for Messi’s unexpectedly brief stint. Gavaskar highlights the gap between fan anticipation and reality. “Even the recent episode at the Salt Lake stadium in Kolkata, where the Argentinian footballer, Lionel Messi, made a far shorter appearance than promised, was blamed on everyone except the person who failed to honour his commitment,” he wrote.While admitting the exact contract details between Messi’s camp and organisers remain private, Gavaskar urges restraint in condemning locals without facts. “What his agreement was is not public knowledge, but if he was meant to be at the stadium for an hour, then by leaving well before that time and disappointing fans who had paid good money, the real culprit was he and his entourage,” Gavaskar asserted.Gavaskar dismisses security concerns as an easy excuse for Messi’s quick departure, despite the swarm of politicians and VIPs around him. “Yes, he was surrounded by politicians and so-called VIPs, but there was no security threat to him or his entourage,” he further added.“Was he supposed to simply walk around the stadium, or do something tangible like take a penalty kick? If it were the latter, those around him would automatically have had to move, and the crowd would have seen their hero do what they had come to watch.”Comparing it to Messi’s other seamless India events, Gavaskar attributes their success to full delivery on promises. “So, before blaming fellow Indians in Kolkata, it might be worth checking whether commitments on both sides were honoured,” the former batter concluded.