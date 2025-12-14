GOAT India Tour: Lionel Messi, Sachin Tendulkar share No. 10 moment; Sunil Chhetri leads football fiesta at Wankhede | Football News

Argentina’s Lionel Messi, right, and former Indian cricketer Sachin Tendulkar (AP Photo/Rafiq Maqbool)

NEW DELHI: The Wankhede Stadium witnessed a historic moment on Sunday as sports legends Lionel Messi and Sachin Tendulkar shared the spotlight during a grand event.Messi, as part of his four-city GOAT India tour, spent an hour at Wankhede engaging with young football players, cricket icon Tendulkar, Indian football legend Sunil Chhetri, and entertainment celebrities.

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis launched ‘Project Maha-Deva’ at the event to identify and develop young football talent across the state.The stadium, which hosted India’s 2011 cricket World Cup victory, resonated with chants of “Messi… Messi” throughout the program. Messi arrived with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo de Paul shortly after Tendulkar’s entrance at 5:45 PM (IST).For the first time at Wankhede, the usual “Sachin… Sachin” chants were overshadowed by the crowd’s enthusiastic “Messi… Messi” cheers.The “Sachin… Sachin” chants returned to their peak when the cricket legend joined Messi on stage later in the evening.“I have spent some incredible moments here. A number of dreams have seen the finish line on this very venue. And without your support, we would never have seen those golden moments on this ground in 2011 (cricket World Cup).”“And today, having all three of them here is indeed a golden moment for Mumbai, Mumbaikars and India.”“When it comes to Leo, what does one talk about him? He has achieved everything. We really admire his dedication, determination, commitment.”The crowd alternated between chants of “Barca… Barca” and “Suarez… Suarez,” creating an atmosphere reminiscent of Barcelona’s Camp Nou.Messi presented his Argentina jersey to both Chhetri and Fadnavis during their interaction.The fans also celebrated Chhetri, who recently retired from international football after scoring 94 goals for India, with “Chhetri… Chhetri” chants.CM Fadnavis welcomed the visiting footballers with bouquets and presented Messi with a memento.Messi, wearing a white t-shirt and black track pants, walked on a red carpet amid loud cheers from fans who had arrived hours before the event.Notable attendees included Tendulkar, CM Fadnavis, former AIFF president Praful Patel, and Bollywood actors Ajay Devgan and Tiger Shroff.The exhibition match featured current Indian football team members Rahul Bheke, Konsham Chinglensana, women’s football star Bala Devi, and Chhetri in a 7-vs-7 format.Messi, Suarez, and de Paul kicked balls into the stands, took a lap around the ground, and interacted with young Project Maha-Deva players.The three footballers engaged with players from both Mitra Stars and India Stars teams during the exhibition match.Tendulkar presented Messi with his autographed India limited-overs jersey bearing number 10, while Messi gave him a football in return.Before the Wankhede event, Messi visited the Cricket Club of India (Brabourne Stadium) for an undisclosed Padel event after arriving in Mumbai in the afternoon.The event took place across various stands and pavilions named after Indian cricket legends Sunil Gavaskar, Tendulkar, Dilip Vengsarkar, and Vijay Merchant.