GOAT India Tour: West Bengal Sports Minister reacts to Kolkata chaos during Lionel Messi’s visit – ‘I will not …’ | Football News

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi with West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas, right (PTI Photo/Swapan Mahapatra)

An investigation has been ordered into the chaotic events during Lionel Messi’s GOAT Tour event at Kolkata’s Salt Lake Stadium, as announced by West Bengal Sports Minister Aroop Biswas.“The government has ordered to investigate this matter. An investigation is going on, and I will not comment on anything,” Aroop Biswas told reporters.

Fans throw objects, vandalise stadium after Messi leaves early | Hyderabad next

The situation became chaotic when Messi left Salt Lake Stadium earlier than planned, disappointing numerous fans who had paid significant amounts to see him.Dissatisfied spectators reacted by throwing water bottles and chairs from the stands. Some fans entered the field and attempted to damage the tent and goal post, leading police to use mild force to control the situation.The All India Football Federation issued a statement addressing the incident.“The All India Football Federation is deeply concerned by the events that transpired at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan, where thousands of fans gathered to witness world football stars Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez, and Rodrigo de Paul,” it stated.“This was a private event organised by a PR agency. The AIFF was not involved in the organisation, planning, or execution of this event in any capacity. Furthermore, the details of the event were neither communicated to the AIFF, nor was any clearance sought from the Federation.“We urge all attendees to extend their full cooperation with the relevant authorities and to maintain order. The safety and security of all individuals involved must remain the paramount priority.”The event was intended to showcase the Argentine football star but left many fans disappointed. Local authorities have begun investigating the circumstances that led to Messi’s early departure and the subsequent unrest at the stadium.