রবিবার, ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৮:১২ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

GOAT India Tour: What Lionel Messi says during Hyderabad visit after Kolkata fiasco | Football News

  আপডেট সময়: রবিবার, ১৪ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
GOAT India Tour: What Lionel Messi says during Hyderabad visit after Kolkata fiasco | Football News


NEW DELHI: Football fans in Hyderabad experienced an unforgettable evening as they witnessed Argentine football legend Lionel Messi at the Rajiv Gandhi International Cricket Stadium on Saturday.The event presented a stark contrast to the chaos that had erupted in Kolkata earlier that day. Messi made his entrance under tight security measures while fans enthusiastically cheered for him.

Fans throw objects, vandalise stadium after Messi leaves early | Hyderabad next

The football icon enhanced the spectators’ experience by playing football and kicking some balls into the crowd. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy was present at the venue to witness the occasion.Chief Minister Reddy participated in an exhibition match, which was part of Messi’s GOAT Tour of India. He shared some passes with the football superstar during the event. Congress leader Rahul Gandhi also attended and took photographs with Messi.“Thank you very much for all your affection. It’s an honour for us to be able to spend these days here in India with you, so I’m truly grateful. Thank you so much,” said Messi. Messi was accompanied by his Inter Miami teammates Rodrigo de Paul and Luis Suarez during his visit to India.“I’m very happy. This has been a very special night. Thank you so much for your love and affection,” said Rodrigo de Paul.“Good evening everyone. Thank you for the love. A big hug!” said Luis Suarez.In preparation for Messi’s upcoming visit to Mumbai on Sunday, city police are implementing strict security protocols. These measures include prohibiting water bottles, metals, and coins inside stadiums.The authorities are setting up watchtowers to monitor the crowd movements effectively. They are taking additional precautions to prevent any stampede-like situations.These enhanced security measures aim to avoid the chaotic scenes that occurred in Kolkata during Messi’s visit on Saturday. At the Salt Lake Stadium, thousands of disappointed fans had protested after they couldn’t get a clear view of the football icon despite purchasing expensive tickets.The Mumbai police are determined to ensure a smooth and safe experience for both the visiting football star and his fans. Their comprehensive security plan reflects the lessons learned from the Kolkata incident.



