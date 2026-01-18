‘Got the benefit of being an all-rounder’: Ayush Badoni opens up on maiden India call-up | Cricket News

Ayush Badoni with Morne Morkel (BCCI Photo)

NEW DELHI: Delhi cricketer Ayush Badoni feels that taking up bowling a couple of years ago proved to be a turning point in his career, helping him evolve into an all-rounder and earn his maiden India call-up. The 26-year-old was added to India’s ODI squad for the ongoing three-match series against New Zealand after Washington Sundar was ruled out with an injury following the opening ODI.The series is currently locked at 1-1, with the decider scheduled to be played at the Holkar Stadium in Indore on Sunday. While Badoni did not feature in the playing XI for the second ODI, which India lost, he will be hopeful of getting an opportunity, especially given his recent form, to make an impact at the international level.

Suryakumar Yadav, the captain, has best horoscope | Greenstone Lobo predicts

“I was with the Delhi team, I was captain there and our next day match was the quarter-finals against Vidarbha. That’s when I got to know about it. Priyansh was my roommate, so I told him that this could happen and I’ll be going, so maybe you’ll be the captain. That was a great feeling and I feel very grateful and happy that I got this opportunity,” Badoni said while speaking about his selection in a video shared by bcci.tv.Sharing how his family and close friends found out about the call-up, Badoni said, “I got a call late at night, so I couldn’t tell them. It was announced in the morning, that’s when they got to know and they were also very happy and proud. All the coaches and the players were very welcoming to me and I really liked it. I’ve played with and against most of them so it was nice to meet everyone again.”Badoni also spoke about how expanding his skill set over the past two years played a key role in his selection. “Preparation was very clear. Earlier, I used to bat, but since the last two years, I’ve been focusing a lot on my bowling. I always feel that I can take wickets and contribute to the team with my bowling. So I got the benefit of being an all-rounder. I’ve bowled a lot for Delhi, taken wickets, and benefited from it.”Reflecting on sharing the dressing room with senior players, Badoni said he has previously played with or against many of them in domestic and franchise cricket and tries to absorb as much as possible from their experience.“A lot of the seniors in our team are legends in a way so I try to learn from them when I bat or bowl. I feel that it enhances my game and I just try to learn as much as I can. There are a lot of players with whom I have fun and have a good time. I’ve known Harshit because he plays for Delhi. I’ve a lot of fun with Arshdeep and Shreyas too. It’s a lot of fun to be with them,” Badoni concluded.