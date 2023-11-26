রবিবার , ২৬ নভেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১১ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
Govt Convenes All Party Meet on Dec 2 Ahead of Winter Session

parliament special session live news updates modi india women reservation


Last Updated: November 26, 2023, 00:00 IST

The session will begin on December 4.(Image: News18)

The session will begin on December 4.(Image: News18)

Though the all-party meeting is convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been advanced by a day apparently due to the counting of votes for five states on December 3 where polls are underway

The government has convened an all-party meeting on December 2 ahead of the Winter session of Parliament, sources said on Saturday. The session will begin on December 4 and conclude on December 22.

Though the all-party meeting is convened a day before the session begins, this time it has been advanced by a day apparently due to the counting of votes for five states on December 3 where polls are underway.

The results of the assembly elections will have a major bearing on the session during which the government is keen to pass key bills.

The report of the Ethics Committee on the “cash-for-query” allegations against TMC MP Mahua Moitra will be tabled in Lok Sabha during the session. The House will have to adopt the report before the expulsion recommended by the panel comes into effect.

Three key bills which seek to replace the IPC, CrPC and the Evidence Act are likely to be taken up for consideration during the session as the standing committee on Home has already adopted the three reports recently.

Another key bill pending in Parliament relates to the appointment of the chief election commissioner and election commissioners.

Introduced in the Monsoon session, the government had not pushed for its passage in the special session of Parliament amid protests from the opposition and former chief election commissioners as it seeks to bring on a par the status of the CEC and ECs with that of the cabinet secretary. At present, they enjoy the status of a Supreme Court judge.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

