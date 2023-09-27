বুধবার , ২৭ সেপ্টেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১২ই আশ্বিন, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Govt Making Every Effort to Provide Resources, Favourable Research Ecosystem: PM Modi on CSIR’s Foundation Day

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
সেপ্টেম্বর ২৭, ২০২৩ ১২:১৭ পূর্বাহ্ণ
pm modi in mp rajasthan polls 2023 09 0749489f0729f50f20b639e146f478c9


Published By: Kavya Mishra

Last Updated: September 26, 2023, 23:47 IST

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

File photo of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (PTI)

The prime minister said the period till 2047, when the country will celebrate the centenary of its independence, is an opportunity to fulfil the vision of building a strong, inclusive and self-reliant India

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said the government is leaving no stone unturned to complement the efforts of scientists by providing all the resources to them and fostering a dynamic and favourable research ecosystem.

The prime minister said this in a message on the 82nd Foundation Day of the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR).

“The indefatigable efforts of our space and science ecosystem has showcased to the world that even the sky is not the limit for us,” Modi said, lauding the contribution made by the CSIR laboratories in the success of the Chandrayaan-3 mission.

“Our nation and its people have always been blessed with a scientific temper and an inquiring mind. The speed as well as scale of research and innovation by our scientists and technologists, particularly during the pandemic, has convinced the world of our unlimited potential to work for global good,” he said in his message that was read out at the event by Union minister Jitendra Singh.

The prime minister said the period till 2047, when the country will celebrate the centenary of its independence, is an opportunity to fulfil the vision of building a strong, inclusive and self-reliant India.

“It is in this context that the role of institutions such as the CSIR assumes greater relevance,” he said.

Modi also greeted the winners of the Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar Prize.

Highlighting the significance of the CSIR’s Carbon Capture, Utilisation and Storage (CCUS) Mission, Singh emphasised its significance in addressing the pressing global challenge of reducing carbon emissions and mitigating climate change.

The Union minister said the CSIR has been in discussions with key stakeholders, including Adani, Reliance, Tata Steel, Ultratech Cement, NTPC and JSW Steel, to drive this transformative mission forward.

Singh presided over the prestigious Shanti Swarup Bhatnagar National Awards ceremony, honouring seven eminent scientists under the age of 45.

One of the remarkable initiatives highlighted during the event was the CSIR’s CCUS Mission.

Modi conveyed his appreciation for the CSIR’s pivotal role in serving the society and advancing national aspirations.

He specifically commended the CSIR’s accomplishments, such as the Aroma Mission, achievements in floriculture, and the “purple revolution” initiated through lavender cultivation in Jammu and Kashmir.

The prime minister also acknowledged the CSIR’s contribution to building steel slag roads along border areas, demonstrating the organisation’s commitment to national development.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

AL Clash
আওয়ামী লীগের সমাবেশে হামলার অভিযোগ
বাংলাদেশ
1695769154 photo
Hangzhou Asian Games: Full India schedule on September 27; live updates, live streaming details
খেলাধুলা
New Project 4 15
ডেঙ্গির দোসর ম্যালেরিয়া, আক্রান্ত প্রৌঢ়ের মৃত্যু দক্ষিণ কলকাতার হাসপাতালেsouth kolkata resident dies from falciparum malaria in hospital – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wrap newest 2023 09 3892e3c7f20fd784cde8c586a64911ff
Parineeti And Raghav’s Wedding Reception On THIS Date; Waheeda Rehman To Honoured With Dadasaheb Phalke
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1642477678 photo

Robert Lewandowski, Alexia Putellas take top FIFA ‘Best’ awards | Football News

 wm Mayor CTG 1

‘দুঃসময়ে’ আ.লীগের মেয়রের পাশে বিএনপির সাবেক মেয়র

 canva 9

Rashmika Mandanna Redefines Elegance In Her Ivory Saree; See Pics

 1676323649 photo

UP Warriorz WPL 2023 Squad: UP Warriorz Women’s Premier League team complete players list | Cricket News

 received 885102215340274

সজ্জিত গাড়িতে চেপে অবসরে গেলেন সমাজকর্মী- মনিরুল ইসলাম

 wm iraqipm1

ইরাকের প্রধানমন্ত্রীর বাড়িতে ড্রোন হামলা, অল্পের জন্য রক্ষা

 studio project 6 27 162998450616x9 3

এবার Delete করা যাবে Instagram অ্যাকাউন্ট! কারা করতে পারবেন? জানুন পদ্ধতি

 pushpa sam

83 Trailer Gives Fans Goosebumps, Samantha’s Alluring Still from Pushpa Song is Out

 Untitled 6

লভ্যাংশ ঘোষণা করল এপেক্স ফুটওয়্যার

 befunky 2022 9 1 11 10 26

Kartik Aaryan Fans Go Crazy as They Spot Him in Ahmedabad, Actor Shares Video of Crowd Following Him