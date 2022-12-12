সোমবার , ১২ ডিসেম্বর ২০২২ | ২৮শে অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
Govt Says ‘Prepared With Facts’ After Oppn Demands PM Modi’s Statement in Parl

parliament house reuters


As the Indian and Chinese troops clashed along the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in the Tawang sector of Arunachal Pradesh on December 9, the Opposition today planned to raise the issue in Parliament on Tuesday and sought Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s reply to it in Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha. The government sources have said that the Centre has “never dithered from any discussion and is prepared with facts” of the incident.

The government sources further said that a call will be taken on whether Defence Minister Rajnath Singh should make a statement on the floor of the House.

ALSO READ | India-China Face-Off at Tawang Began As PLA Soldiers Tried to Transgress LAC: Army Officers

Meanwhile, Congress leader Randeep Singh Surjewala said PM Modi should reply in the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on the issue.

AIMIM president Asaduddin Owaisi said he will be giving an adjournment motion on the issue in Parliament on December 13. In a series of tweets, the Hyderabad MP further accused that the “weak political leadership” under Prime Minister Modi has led to “this humiliation against China”.

Owaisi tweeted, “The army is capable of giving a fitting reply to the Chinese at any time. It is the weak political leadership under Modi which has led to this humiliation against China. This needs an urgent discussion in Parliament. I will be giving an Adjournment motion tomorrow on this issue.”

The clash between Indian and Chinese soldiers also resulted in minor injuries to a few personnel from both sides, Army officers said on Monday. They added that the Indian troops resolutely confronted the Chinese People’s Liberation Army (PLA) soldiers.

According to officers, around 200 Chinese soldiers tried to transgress the LAC, but the Indian troops contested the PLA attempts in a “firm and resolute manner”. “This face-off led to minor injuries to few personnel from both sides,” an officer in the Army said.

The sources said both sides immediately disengaged from the area.

“As a follow up to the incident, our Commander in the area held a Flag Meeting with his (Chinese) counterpart to discuss the issue in accordance with structured mechanisms to restore peace and tranquillity,” the officer said, adding, “In certain areas along the LAC in the Tawang Sector in Arunachal Pradesh there are areas of differing perception, wherein both sides patrol the area up to their claim lines. This has been the trend since 2006.”

This is not the first time that the Indian and Chinese soldiers clashed at the disputed Yangtse area in Tawang.

Last year, News18 had reported that a major clash had broken out between Indian and Chinese troops in the same area after a Chinese patrol of around 200 troops had attempted to transgress the LAC at Yangtse and damaged unoccupied bunkers on the Indian side.

India had detained a few Chinese soldiers for several hours at that time and several Chinese soldiers were majorly injured in the incident.

Read all the Latest Politics News here



