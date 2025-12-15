‘Gracias Delhi! Hasta pronto’: With promise to ‘surely return’, Lionel Messi concludes GOAT India Tour | Football News

Argentine footballer Lionel Messi greets the gathering during the ‘GOAT India Tour 2025’, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: The footballing god descended upon the city, and the Lionel Messi GOAT India Tour, which had begun in disorder, found its finish in Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, where fans gathered to see a player whose actions on the field often defy explanation. What mattered most was that the tour ended the way it was meant to, after a chaotic opening in Kolkata on Saturday.The stands at the stadium were filled with spectators, while a small group of Indian celebrities and dignitaries watched from inside the ground, as the city played host to one of the world’s most recognisable athletes. For many, it was the chance to be close to a figure who has shaped the sport over the last two decades.

Lionel Messi India tour: Inside story of what went wrong in Kolkata

Messi spoke briefly in Spanish, a language unfamiliar to most in the crowd, saying, “Gracias Delhi! Hasta pronto”, a moment that drew a loud cheer from the stands.Addressing the crowd in Spanish, Messi said, “Thank you for all the affection you have shown us here in India over these days. Truly, it was a unique experience for us to be able to share this. Although it was intense and very short, it was wonderful to receive all this love, which I already knew was there, but experiencing it firsthand was incredible.”He added, “Everything you did for us over these days was astonishing, pure madness. So thank you all for the love, and we will surely return someday — perhaps to play a match or on some other occasion — but we will definitely visit again. Thank you very much, thank you.”

After arriving at the stadium, Messi walked around the ground smiling and watched the 7×7 celebrity match conclude, as spectators — many wearing Argentina’s blue and white jersey with No. 10 — chanted his name. He stood waving to the crowd, something he could not do in Kolkata, where he had been surrounded by politicians and their aides at the Salt Lake Stadium.Messi was later seen kicking the ball towards the stands along with Inter Miami teammates Luis Suarez and Rodrigo De Paul while taking a round of the stadium, which recorded an attendance of around 25,000. He also felicitated the Minerva Academy football team.The programme appeared designed around Messi, and he moved through it smoothly. Delhi chief minister Rekha Gupta, ICC Chairman Jay Shah, DDCA president Rohan Jaitley and former India football captain Bhaichung Bhutia were present with him towards the end of the 30-minute event.Earlier in the day, Messi arrived in Delhi for the final leg of the GOAT India Tour after his flight from Mumbai was delayed due to weather conditions. He was scheduled to land around 10:45am, but fog delayed his charter flight. He eventually landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 2:30pm and proceeded to the Leela Palace Hotel for a meet-and-greet with a select group of people.