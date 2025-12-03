Harbhajan Singh lauds ILT20, picks Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as favourites | Cricket News

Harbhajan Singh interacts with the media. (Image source: ILT20)

TimesofIndia.com in Dubai: Legendary India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh has lauded the Emirates Cricket Board (ECB) and ILT20 for giving opportunities to players from Kuwait and Saudi Arabia in the fourth edition of the tournament, and has also picked Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as favourites to lift the trophy.“Obviously, this is the fourth year of the tournament. Every year, this tournament brings new expectations. This year is even better because some of the players are from Saudi Arabia and Kuwait,” Harbhajan Singh told reporters at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium, where Abu Dhabi Knight Riders were playing Sharjah Warriors.

“Cricket is spreading everywhere. The UAE Cricket Board has done a great job. Not only UAE players but also players from other neighbouring countries come here to play. They get a chance to play with big players. It’s a great opportunity for them.“Well done to ILT20 for giving opportunities to a larger audience who want to play where cricket is not that big in other countries. But as cricket spreads, I hope good players from other countries will also come here.”The former India cricketer also praised his former teammates who are playing in the ILT20. Dinesh Karthik, the biggest name on this roster, is playing for Sharjah Warriors as their keeper-batter. Former India Under-19 captain and current USA player Unmukt Chand is turning out for Abu Dhabi Knight Riders. Piyush Chawla is also playing for the Knight Riders.“It’s lovely to see some of the Indian players here this year — Dinesh Karthik, Piyush Chawla. Before that, Yusuf played and Robin Uthappa also played for a season. Players who have just retired are coming here to play,” he said.Harbhajan picked Abu Dhabi Knight Riders as his favourites, calling them the team to beat in this tournament.“After today’s match, I think Abu Dhabi Knight Riders have made a very solid team. They played very well. They scored 233 runs. In Sharjah we normally see 160-170 runs, but this is unbelievable. I feel Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are the team to beat in this tournament,” he said.“I am looking forward to this tournament as always. Dubai is a great place not just for people to come over but for cricketers also to play cricket, and for us to be part of ILT20. It’s my fourth year here. It’s lovely to be here again. All the teams are strong, but I feel Abu Dhabi Knight Riders are looking very strong.”