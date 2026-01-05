‘He can get under your skin’: Michael Neser opens up on Ben Stokes–Marnus Labuschagne clash | Cricket News

Marnus Labuschagne of Australia and Ben Stokes of England exchange words (Photo by Darrian Traynor/Getty Images)

Australia’s Marnus Labuschagne was at the heart of the action on Day 2 of the fifth Ashes Test in Sydney, making his impact felt both with the bat and the ball while also briefly clashing with England captain Ben Stokes late on Monday. During a tense moment just before stumps, Labuschagne appeared to rile Stokes while he was batting, prompting a fiery exchange on the field. But the Australian’s attempt to get under the English captain’s skin ultimately counted for little as Stokes had the final say, dismissing Labuschagne for 48 in the first innings. The 68-ball knock played a crucial role in Australia’s response, although he fell just short of a half-century.

Asked about the on-field confrontation during the post-day press conference, Michael Neser was dismissive, saying, “Not a clue…” He went on to highlight Labuschagne’s competitive temperament, adding, “It’s just the fact that he’s such a strong competitor that he can get under your skin. It’s just Marnus for you.” Labuschagne’s contributions with the ball were equally notable. Earlier in the day, he removed England’s Jamie Smith, who was well set on 46. Smith attempted an aggressive shot against a short delivery from Labuschagne and found a fielder on the boundary just before lunch. Neser explained that Labuschagne’s bowling is no accident, noting, “It’s not like it’s just a fluke. He’s actually practiced it. The one thing about Marnus is his quicker ball is actually quite a lot quicker – he was in the 130s (kph) and then he can bowl anywhere from 112 to 130, so it’s quite hard to get a read on him when he’s going like that. ” Labuschagne’s ability to contribute with the ball is not new to his teammates. Neser said, “He loves bowling. We’ve seen it in Sheffield Shield cricket. It’s not a surprise to us because he’s actually done that role quite often in Shield cricket and got a fair few wickets bowling short.” His part-time spin and seam options provide Australia with valuable flexibility in the middle overs, adding depth to a batting-heavy line-up. England were bowled out for 384 in their first innings, leaving Australia with a manageable target to build momentum. By the close of play on Day 2, Australia had reached 166 for 2, with Travis Head leading the reply in impressive fashion. Head remained unbeaten on 91 from 87 balls, while Michael Neser held the other end at 1 not out, leaving Australia in a strong position as they looked ahead to the next day’s play. Labuschagne’s performance, both in frustrating Stokes and taking key wickets, reinforced his status as a pivotal all-round contributor for Australia in the Ashes series. His competitive edge, ability with the ball, and disciplined batting are proving crucial as the contest heads into the final stages.