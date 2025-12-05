শনিবার, ০৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৬:৫৮ পূর্বাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

‘He will decide India’s fate’: Ex-India star picks X-factor for T20 World Cup | Cricket News

  শনিবার, ৬ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
‘He will decide India’s fate’: Ex-India star picks X-factor for T20 World Cup | Cricket News


Shubman Gill speaks to Hardik Pandya (Photo by Francois Nel/Getty Images)

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan has offered a blunt explanation for Rinku Singh’s surprise exclusion from India’s T20I squad for the upcoming five-match series against South Africa. Just months ago, Rinku grabbed headlines for calmly striking the winning boundary in the Asia Cup final against Pakistan. He was also part of the Indian squad that toured Australia for the T20I series, but persistent rain in Brisbane meant he never even got a chance to bat in the only match he was selected for.

Harbhajan Singh lashes out at Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma critics

Despite those credentials, the selectors opted for Washington Sundar instead, signalling head coach Gautam Gambhir and captain Suryakumar Yadav’s clear inclination towards strengthening India’s all-round options. Pathan said Rinku’s omission was inevitable the moment Hardik Pandya returned from injury. “Hardik Pandya is back so Rinku Singh is out. It’s unfortunate but expected. This group is 90–95 percent of the squad India will take to the 2026 T20 World Cup,” Pathan said on his YouTube channel.

‘Hardik will decide India’s World Cup fate’

Pathan also gave a detailed view of India’s T20 blueprint heading into the next World Cup. He pointed out that clarity is still needed around the pace combination, the all-round group and the three frontline spin options — Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Varun Chakravarthy. According to him, India’s progress at the global event will revolve around one man. “Hardik Pandya’s role will be the most crucial for India in T20s and at the World Cup. Him and the second finisher playing alongside him will be the biggest influencers in whether India lift the trophy again,” he said.





