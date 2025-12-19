Head joins Bradman club: Adelaide hundred puts Travis Head in elite Test history | Cricket News

Australia’s Travis Head reacts after scoring century in Adelaide. (AP Photo)

Travis Head etched his name alongside cricketing royalty on Friday, joining an elite club that includes Don Bradman after scoring a century in four consecutive Tests at the same venue, as Australia tightened their grip on the Ashes with a dominant display at the Adelaide Oval.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Head’s unbeaten hundred on day three of the third Test against England made him only the fifth batter in Test history to score centuries in four successive matches at a single Australian ground. More significantly for Australian fans, he became just the second player after Michael Clarke to achieve the feat at Adelaide, a venue where Head has now built a remarkable legacy.

Shashi Tharoor vs Rajeev Shukla breaks out on India match in Lucknow

The list he now features in underlines the magnitude of the achievement: Bradman at Melbourne, Wally Hammond at Sydney, Steven Smith at Melbourne, Clarke at Adelaide — and now Head, whose Adelaide run spans Tests against West Indies (twice), India and England between 2022 and 2025.

Hundreds in four consecutive Tests at an Australian venue



Don Bradman (AUS), Melbourne (1928-1932)

Wally Hammond (ENG), Sydney (1928-1936)

Michael Clarke (AUS), Adelaide (2012-2014)

Steven Smith (AUS), Melbourne (2014-2017)

Travis Head (AUS), Adelaide (2022-2025)

Batting on his home ground, the South Australian favourite brought up his Ashes hundred in memorable fashion, lofting Joe Root straight down the ground before removing his helmet, kissing the turf and saluting the crowd and his wife in the stands. It was a deeply personal moment for Head, who later admitted it was a childhood dream to score an Ashes hundred in Adelaide.This was not a typical Head innings built purely on aggression. Instead, he showed restraint and maturity, grinding through difficult phases before accelerating once set. His century came off 146 balls and lifted Australia to a commanding position, with the hosts closing on 271 for 4 and a massive 356-run lead, effectively sealing Ashes retention.Head’s Adelaide dominance is staggering. In his last four Tests at the venue, he has scored 175 and 38 not out against West Indies in 2022, followed by 119 (vs WI) and 140 ( vs IND) in 2024, and now an unbeaten century against England. Nine of his last 10 Test hundreds have ended in Australian victories, the lone exception being a rain-affected draw against India at the Gabba.

Travis Head in last four Tests at the Adelaide Oval

175 & 38* vs WI, 2022

119 vs WI, 2024

140 vs IND, 2024

10 & 142* vs ENG, 2025

Already known as a big-match player after centuries in a World Test Championship final and an ODI World Cup final, Head once again delivered on the biggest stage. With nearly 50,000 fans roaring him on, Adelaide witnessed another chapter in a career increasingly defined by moments that matter most.