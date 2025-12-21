Heated scenes in IND vs PAK final! Ayush Mhatre confronts Pakistan bowler – Watch

Ayush Mhatre confronts Pakistan bowler (Screengrab)

The U19 Asia Cup 2025 final between India and Pakistan lived up to its fiery reputation on Sunday in Dubai. Things heated up even more after a confrontation involving Indian captain Ayush Mhatre and a Pakistan bowler.The fans witnessed the final in a packed stadium at the ICC Academy Ground.

Pakistan had earlier put India under huge pressure by scoring a massive 347 for eight in their 50 overs. Chasing such a big total in a final was never going to be easy, and India needed a strong start from their openers.However, the plan fell apart early. In just the third over of the chase, Ayush Mhatre was dismissed. The Indian skipper managed only two runs from seven balls and once again struggled with form. He tried to attack Pakistan pacer Ali Raza but ended up hitting the ball straight to the fielder at mid-off.What followed caught everyone’s attention. As Mhatre started walking back to the pavilion, some Pakistan players celebrated aggressively.This led to a verbal exchange between the two sides. Watch:Umpires and players stepped in quickly to calm things down.For Mhatre, the tournament has been disappointing with the bat. Although he guided India to the final as captain, he could score only 65 runs in five matches.Earlier in the match, Pakistan batter Sameer Minhas delivered a stunning performance. He played a brilliant knock of 172 runs off 119 balls. Thanks to his effort, Pakistan posted a huge total that put India under pressure right away.India entered the final hoping to win their seventh U19 Asia Cup title. But after losing their captain early and failing to build partnerships, the chase slipped further away. At the time of reporting, India appeared set for a heavy defeat against their arch-rivals.