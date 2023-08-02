Himachal Pradesh: Once Accused of Corruption by CM Sukhu, Retired Civil Service Officer His Principal Adviser Now

The Congress-led government in Himachal Pradesh has made Ram Subhag Singh, a senior civil service officer, who retired on Monday, as the principal adviser to Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for a one-year term.

The chief minister has assigned the 1987-batch IAS officer to provide counsel on power department matters and propose strategies to boost the state’s dairy production.

According to a report by The Print, an unnamed minister in the Sukhu government remarked that when BJP was leading and they were in the Opposition, Congress had criticized the Jairam government over corruption allegations against Ram Subhag Singh.

The leader also went on to question that now that he has been appointed again as special advisor, what will he stand to gain from the move. The minister also mentioned that Jairam Thakur’s government also had high hope from him but he had to be relieved.

Earlier, Following Congress’s win, the government led by Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu appointed him as the principal advisor to the chief minister on January 1.