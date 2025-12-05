শনিবার, ০৬ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ১২:৫১ পূর্বাহ্ন
শিরোনাম :
Hockey Junior World Cup: India hold nerve in shootout thriller, knock Belgium out in quarterfinals | Hockey News Rare! Arjun Tendulkar does what father Sachin failed to do in his playing days | Cricket News খালেদা জিয়ার এন্ডোস্কপি সম্পন্ন ইবির গাইবান্ধা জেলা ছাত্রকল্যাণ সমিতির সভাপতি ইদ্রিস, সম্পাদক নিসা দর্শনা কেরু অ্যান্ড কোম্পানির ২০২৫/২০২৬ ৮৮তম আখ মাড়াই মৌসুম উদ্বোধন Asian Games gold medallist gets 16-month ban for failing dope test | More sports News Ranveer Singh, Akshaye Khanna Pack A Solid Punch In Dhurandhar; Smriti Mandhana Returns To Instagram After Postponing Wedding | Bollywood News Samantha Back To Work Days After Wedding With Raj Nidimoru, Shares First Pic From Film Set | Regional Cinema News New Dad Vicky Kaushal Brings Home A Luxe Rs 3.20 Crore Lexus After Baby’s Birth | Bollywood News Aishwarya Rai–Dakota Johnson Photo From Red Sea Film Festival Goes Viral; Fans Want A Movie Together | Bollywood News
প্রচ্ছদ
খেলাধুলা

Hockey Junior World Cup: India hold nerve in shootout thriller, knock Belgium out in quarterfinals | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদকের নাম
  • আপডেট সময়: শুক্রবার, ৫ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
  • ০ সময় দেখুন
Hockey Junior World Cup: India hold nerve in shootout thriller, knock Belgium out in quarterfinals | Hockey News


Hockey Junior World Cup (Photo Credit: @TheHockeyIndia on X)

India’s junior men’s hockey team secured a thrilling victory against Belgium in the FIH Hockey Men’s Junior World Cup Tamil Nadu 2025 quarterfinals in Chennai. The match ended in a 2-2 draw, with India winning 4-3 in the shootout.Princedeep Singh delivered an outstanding performance in defence, making crucial saves during both regulation time and the shootout. His performance earned him the Player of the Match award.“Have learnt a lot from Sreejesh and the confidence is up watching him, learning from him. It was a sensational match, and the crowd support in Chennai has been incredible,” said Princedeep.Sharda Nand Tiwari proved instrumental in the shootout by successfully converting three penalty strokes. Ankit Pal scored the winning goal for India in the shootout, securing the 4-3 victory.Belgium took an early lead in the 13th minute through a field goal by Gaspard Cornez-Massant. They maintained strong defensive tactics throughout the second quarter, effectively preventing India from creating scoring opportunities.The third quarter saw increased action as India returned with renewed energy after halftime. Indian captain Rohit equalised the score 1-1 in the 45th minute with an impressive dragflick. Princedeep Singh continued his exceptional form, making several remarkable saves during the match. His performance drew comparisons to his coach PR Sreejesh’s goalkeeping style.India took the lead in the 48th minute when Sharda Nand Tiwari successfully converted a penalty corner, making it 2-1. The celebration at the Egmore stadium was brief as Belgium’s Nathan Rogge equalised in the 59th minute. India will face seven-time champions Germany in the semifinal on December 7.





Source link

অনুগ্রহ করে এই পোস্টটি আপনার সোশ্যাল মিডিয়ায় শেয়ার করুন।

এই বিভাগের আরও খবর
Rare! Arjun Tendulkar does what father Sachin failed to do in his playing days | Cricket News

Rare! Arjun Tendulkar does what father Sachin failed to do in his playing days | Cricket News

Asian Games gold medallist gets 16-month ban for failing dope test | More sports News

Asian Games gold medallist gets 16-month ban for failing dope test | More sports News

Ashes: ‘We’re well and truly in this game’ – Joe Root positive despite Australia’s 44-run lead after Day 2 of Gabba Test | Cricket News

Ashes: ‘We’re well and truly in this game’ – Joe Root positive despite Australia’s 44-run lead after Day 2 of Gabba Test | Cricket News

Shocking! Not RCB, CSK or MI… this IPL team becomes world’s most-searched on Google | Cricket News

Shocking! Not RCB, CSK or MI… this IPL team becomes world’s most-searched on Google | Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir under fire! ‘Stop confusing him’: Ex-India star blasts team management | Cricket News

Gautam Gambhir under fire! ‘Stop confusing him’: Ex-India star blasts team management | Cricket News

Indian football in limbo: ISL clubs urge AIFF to act amid revenue crisis | Football News

Indian football in limbo: ISL clubs urge AIFF to act amid revenue crisis | Football News

খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
খালেদা জিয়ার অসুস্থতায় সংবর্ধনার নামে বাকেরগঞ্জের বিএনপি নেতার আনন্দ উৎল্লাস!
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
বাকেরগঞ্জে অসহায় পরিবারকে”স্বপ্নকুঞ্জ” উপহার দিলেন ইউএনও রুমানা আফরোজ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
শ্যামনগরে লবণ সহনশীল ফসল ও সবজি চাষ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
তারেক রহমান কি দেশের পথে?
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
কুষ্টিয়া সীমান্তে পিস্তলসহ একজন আটক
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
ভূঞাপুর উপজেলা পরিষদের নতুন ভবন এর উদ্বোধন
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
এবার মানুষ ধোয়ার মেশিন আনল জাপান
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
হোয়াটসঅ্যাপে এবার টাকাও পাঠানো সম্ভব
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
বেরোবি ছাত্র সংসদ নির্বাচন পদত্যাগ প্রত্যাহার করে ফিরলেন প্রধান কমিশনার ড. শাহজামান
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
কালিয়াকৈর টিন সেট কলোনিতে ভয়াবহ আগুন ফায়ার সার্ভিসের ২ টি ইউনিট দেড় ঘন্টায় প্রচেষ্টায় আগুন নিয়ন্ত্রণে
Editor & Publisher: Joynal Abedin

News Editor: M.A Kaoser

Office: Ground Floor, Zam Zam Market, Bazarghata, Cox's Bazar.

Email : bdnewstimes24@gmail.com

© All rights reserved © 2013 bdnewstimes.com
Developed By BD IT HOST