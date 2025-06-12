Advertise here
বৃহস্পতিবার , ১২ জুন ২০২৫ | ২৯শে জ্যৈষ্ঠ, ১৪৩২ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. ক্যারিয়ার
  4. খেলাধুলা
  5. জাতীয়
  6. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  7. ধর্ম
  8. নারী ও শিশু
  9. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  10. প্রযুক্তি
  11. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  12. বহি বিশ্ব
  13. বাংলাদেশ
  14. বিনোদন
  15. মতামত
  /  খেলাধুলা

Hockey Pro League: Heartbreak! India handed fourth consecutive defeat to Argentina after late penalty review | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ১২, ২০২৫ ১১:২২ অপরাহ্ণ
Hockey Pro League: Heartbreak! India handed fourth consecutive defeat to Argentina after late penalty review | Hockey News


Advertise here
India suffered a close 1-2 defeat in their FIH Hockey Pro League 2024/25 game against Argentina (Image via IANS)

India suffered a dramatic 2-1 defeat against Argentina in the FIH Pro League hockey match in Amstelveen, Netherlands, on Thursday, marked by a controversial late penalty decision that saw Jugraj Singh miss a retaken stroke in the final minutes of the game.Jugraj Singh had given India an early lead in the fourth minute through a penalty corner conversion, their first of the match. Argentina’s Tomas Domene responded with two goals, scoring in the ninth and 49th minutes, both from penalty corners, to put his team ahead.The match reached its climax two minutes before the final whistle when India earned a penalty stroke. Jugraj initially converted it, but Argentina’s video referral showed his left foot was ahead of the ball during the execution.

Poll

What did you think of the controversial penalty decision in the match against Argentina?

India’s captain Hardik Singh then successfully challenged the Argentine goalkeeper Tomas Santiago’s position, claiming he had moved ahead of the goal-line before the stroke was taken. While India won this referral, Jugraj’s retaken stroke was saved by Santiago.The match saw Argentina dominating the penalty corner count, earning eight compared to India’s three. Hardik Singh led the Indian team in the absence of regular captain Harmanpreet Singh, who was sidelined with a finger injury.

Bombay Sport Exchange Ep. 6: Harish Thawani on cricket’s TV market and the watershed moments

This defeat marked India’s fourth consecutive loss in their European tour of the Pro League. They had previously lost to Argentina 3-4 in their previous encounter and suffered two defeats against Olympic champions Netherlands with scores of 1-2 and 2-3. India will now head to Antwerp, Belgium, where they will face Australia on Saturday in their next Pro League fixture.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

ক্ষমতা নয়, দ্বীন প্রতিষ্ঠায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীর মূল লক্ষ: আনোয়ারুল আলম চৌধুরী
ক্ষমতা নয়, দ্বীন প্রতিষ্ঠায় জামায়াতে ইসলামীর মূল লক্ষ: আনোয়ারুল আলম চৌধুরী
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Mamata on Bangladesh: বাংলাদেশে তছনছ রবীন্দ্রনাথের কাছারিবাড়ি! মোদিকে চিঠি রুষ্ট মমতার, কী লিখলেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী? bangladesh news mamata banerjee writes letter to pm narendra modi over demolition of rabindranath tagore house in bangladesh
Mamata on Bangladesh: বাংলাদেশে তছনছ রবীন্দ্রনাথের কাছারিবাড়ি! মোদিকে চিঠি রুষ্ট মমতার, কী লিখলেন মুখ্যমন্ত্রী? bangladesh news mamata banerjee writes letter to pm narendra modi over demolition of rabindranath tagore house in bangladesh
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Hockey Pro League: Heartbreak! India handed fourth consecutive defeat to Argentina after late penalty review | Hockey News
Hockey Pro League: Heartbreak! India handed fourth consecutive defeat to Argentina after late penalty review | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
রেলের বড় তোড়জোড়! ট্রেন ছাড়ার ২৪ ঘণ্টা আগেই তালিকা প্রকাশ? কার বুদ্ধি জানেন? রীতিমত চমক
রেলের বড় তোড়জোড়! ট্রেন ছাড়ার ২৪ ঘণ্টা আগেই তালিকা প্রকাশ? কার বুদ্ধি জানেন? রীতিমত চমক
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
Kartik Aaryan Obliges Fan With Selfies As He Gets Spotted In The City; Watch Video
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

সর্বশেষ - বিনোদন

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - বিনোদন

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
আনোয়ারায় ভাষা শহীদদের প্রতি উপজেলা যুবলীগের শ্রদ্ধা

আনোয়ারায় ভাষা শহীদদের প্রতি উপজেলা যুবলীগের শ্রদ্ধা

 মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনা বাস্তবায়নে আমুল সংস্কার প্রয়োজন : মোস্তফা

মুক্তিযুদ্ধের চেতনা বাস্তবায়নে আমুল সংস্কার প্রয়োজন : মোস্তফা

 সম্মিলিত আন্দোলনে একমত বিএনপি-জেএসডি

সম্মিলিত আন্দোলনে একমত বিএনপি-জেএসডি

 পা ফুলে প্রচণ্ড ব্যাথা? কী করবেন?

পা ফুলে প্রচণ্ড ব্যাথা? কী করবেন?

 Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Makes First Appearance After Don 3 Exit Rumours, Sidharth Malhotra Protects Her

Mom-To-Be Kiara Advani Makes First Appearance After Don 3 Exit Rumours, Sidharth Malhotra Protects Her

 ‘প্রধানমন্ত্রী এখন বিশ্ববাসীর কাছে গণতন্ত্র ও মানবতার নেত্রী’

‘প্রধানমন্ত্রী এখন বিশ্ববাসীর কাছে গণতন্ত্র ও মানবতার নেত্রী’

 Celebrity Chef and Film Producer Naushad Passes Away

Celebrity Chef and Film Producer Naushad Passes Away

 Police officers beat the driver of the government bus the incident caused a sensation at the moment in area

Police officers beat the driver of the government bus the incident caused a sensation at the moment in area

 নাগরপুরে উত্তেজনাপূর্ণ ফুটবল ফাইনালে চ্যাম্পিয়ন চাঁন চেয়ারম্যান দল

নাগরপুরে উত্তেজনাপূর্ণ ফুটবল ফাইনালে চ্যাম্পিয়ন চাঁন চেয়ারম্যান দল

 মুহিবুল্লাহ হত্যায় ‘সন্দেহভাজন’ আরসার শোক

মুহিবুল্লাহ হত্যায় ‘সন্দেহভাজন’ আরসার শোক
Advertise here