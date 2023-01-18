বুধবার , ১৮ জানুয়ারি ২০২৩ | ৪ঠা মাঘ, ১৪২৯ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  খেলাধুলা

Hockey World Cup: 12 Japanese players on the pitch, FIH investigates | Hockey News

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জানুয়ারি ১৮, ২০২৩ ১:৪৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
1673984737 photo



msid 97065758,imgsize 46544

BHUBANESWAR: In a bizarre incident on Tuesday at the Men’s Hockey World Cup, the Japan team had 12 players on the pitch during a penalty corner set-piece in the dying moments of their Pool B match against South Korea, which ended in a 2-1 win for the Koreans.
Had Japan scored off their last penalty corner, the match could have ended in a 2-2 draw with unfair advantage of an extra Japanese player on the pitch.
The International Hockey Federation (FIH) released a statement on the issue, saying they are “currently investigating” the incident.
“After the match, the FIH Officials – who have not spotted this situation at the moment – have spoken to the Japanese team who have explained that they hadn’t realised this at all and expressed their most sincere apologies,” the FIH said.
“The FIH Officials have also explained the matter to the Korean team” and the federation is “currently investigating the issue to establish how it happened.”
The win gave the Koreans their first win of the World Cup. Japan, however, remain winless after two matches. The other two teams of Pool B, Belgium and Germany, played a thrilling 2-2 draw on Tuesday to wrap up the day’s fixtures.
Belgium lead Pool B on goal difference, but level with Germany at four points from two matches.





Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm Indian High Commissioner 17 January 2023
দ্বিতীয় বিশ্বযুদ্ধে শহিদদের প্রতি ভারতীয় হাই কমিশনারের শ্রদ্ধা
বাংলাদেশ
1673984737 photo
Hockey World Cup: 12 Japanese players on the pitch, FIH investigates | Hockey News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 121
রইল টিপস, আর কোনওদিন জ্বাল দেওয়ার সময় দুধ উথলে উঠবে না easy kitchen hacks to stop spillage of milk in your kitchen – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
untitled design 16 8
RRR Fame Jr NTR Indirectly Addresses Trolling for ‘Fake Accent’ at Golden Globes, Here’s What He Said
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
untitled design 6 21

Are Self-Testing Kits For Covid-19 Reliable? Know Which is The Best Option

 goo

Google Privacy Settings: যে কোনও সময় দরকার হতে পারে, কীভাবে Google-এর প্রাইভেসি সেটিংস পরিবর্তন করা যাবে!

 wm udfv vjdfvv ntwo kcvdjcd cf

চামড়া সংগ্রহে গাউছিয়া কমিটি, ‘সিন্ডিকেট’ ভেঙে তছনছ

 1622095550 hair

This Is How to Get Salon Style Hair at Home

 1672973834 photo

India vs Sri Lanka 2nd T20I Highlights: Axar Patel, Suryakumar Yadav heroics go in vain as all-round Dasun Shanaka keeps series alive | Cricket News

 received 2288914807915626

জন্মাষ্টমীর শুভেচ্ছা :বাংলাদেশ সাম্প্রদায়িক সম্প্রীতির উজ্জল দৃষ্টান্ত : বাংলাদেশ ন্যাপ

 1595612580 news18 technology default image

U.S. Government To End Gas-powered Vehicle Purchases By 2035 Under Biden Order

 mallika sherawat nia sharma

Mallika Sherawat Reveals Why She Lost ‘Welcome Back;’ Nia Sharma’s Dance With Tony Kakkar Goes Viral

 wm Philipines

স্বৈরশাসক মার্কোসের ছেলে ফিরছেন ফিলিপাইনের ক্ষমতায়

 national feed2

ন্যাশনাল ফিডের পর্ষদ সভা ১৪ নভেম্বর – Corporate Sangbad