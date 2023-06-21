বুধবার , ২১ জুন ২০২৩ | ৭ই আষাঢ়, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

Hope Cong Will Clear Stand on Delhi Services Ordinance at June 23 Opposition Meet, Says Kejriwal

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
জুন ২১, ২০২৩ ১২:৩৫ পূর্বাহ্ণ
arvind kejriwal 2


Arvind Kejriwal is now fighting back with every tool in his armour --- galvanising support amongst opposition parties, reaching out to the people of Delhi and most importantly, throwing his weight with the opposition. (PTI)

Arvind Kejriwal is now fighting back with every tool in his armour — galvanising support amongst opposition parties, reaching out to the people of Delhi and most importantly, throwing his weight with the opposition. (PTI)

The Friday meeting of opposition parties has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday expressed hope that the Congress will clear its stand on the Centre’s ordinance on the control of administrative services in the national capital at the June 23 meeting of non-BJP parties in Patna.

The Friday meeting of opposition parties has been called by Bihar Chief Minister and Janata Dal (United) leader Nitish Kumar to chalk out a joint strategy to take on the BJP in the 2024 Lok Sabha polls.

At a press conference here, Kejriwal, who is also the AAP national convener, said he will speak to the other leaders in the meeting about how such an ordinance can be brought for even full-fledged states. He said he will “explain the dangers of this ordinance to each and every party present over there”.

“I will take the Constitution of India with me and explain how this ordinance makes a mockery of it. Just because this has only been promulgated in Delhi, which is often considered a “half-state”, it does not mean that it cannot be promulgated in Tamil Nadu, Maharashtra, West Bengal and Maharashtra. “ordinances, the Centre can end up dissolving all the matters that come within the concurrent list of the Constitution of India like education, electricity,” he asserted.

“I hope that the Congress will make its stand clear, as all the other political parties in that meeting will ask the Congress about its stand. The ordinance will be the first issue that will be discussed at the meeting,” Kejriwal said.

The Centre had on May 19 promulgated an ordinance to create an authority for the transfer and posting of Group-A officers in Delhi, with the AAP government calling the move a deception with the Supreme Court verdict on control of services. The ordinance came a week after the Supreme Court handed over the control of services in Delhi, excluding police, public order and land, to the elected government.

It seeks to set up a National Capital Civil Service Authority for the transfer of and disciplinary proceedings against Group-A officers from the DANICS cadre. Transfer and postings of all officers of the Delhi government were under the executive control of the lieutenant governor before the May 11 verdict of the apex court.

Following the ordinance, Kejriwal has been reaching out to leaders of non-BJP parties to garner their support against the ordinance so that the Centre’s bid to replace it through a Bill is defeated when it is brought in Parliament.

(This story has not been edited by News18 staff and is published from a syndicated news agency feed – PTI)



Source link

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

wm jessore 3
নাবিলের আসনে চাকলাদারের চোখ, বিএনপির আস্থা অনিন্দ্যে
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm bimannews
শাহ আমানতে বিমান ওঠানামা বন্ধ
বাংলাদেশ
1687308510 photo
1st Ashes Test: Pat Cummins leads Australia to thrilling victory over England | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা
New Project 2023 06 20T202358.127
আয়ুর্বেদে বধ ডায়াবেটিস! পঞ্চকর্ম থেরাপি কাজ করবে ম্যাজিকের মতো, জেনে নিন কী ভাবে ayurveda can sure diabetes problems – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
whatsapp 6

WhatsApp-এ আপনাকে কি কেউ ব্লক করেছে ? বুঝবেন কী করে জানুন– News18 Bangla

 wm national university logo ne 750x563 1

জাতীয় বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে সশরীরে ক্লাস শুরু ২১ অক্টোবর

 wm Awamilegue Logo 750x563 750x563 1

উপনির্বাচনে প্রার্থীদের মনোনয়ন ফরম সংগ্রহের আহ্বান আ.লীগের

 wm rabidra univer sity ol

কার্যক্রম চলে ৪ স্থানে, সমস্যা জর্জরিত রবীন্দ্র বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়

 8 6

ফার ক্যামিকেলের ২য় প্রান্তিক প্রকাশ – Corporate Sangbad

 wm Mirza Fakhrul 16 October 2022

ওরা জিয়াকেই পাকিস্তানের চর বলে, আমি তো কোন ছার: ফখরুল

 wm CTG HSC Exam 2021 First Day 02 12 2021 2

এইচএসসির ফল ফেব্রুয়ারিতে

 1636990849 photo

Novak Djokovic opens Finals bid with win over Casper Ruud | Tennis News

 1622277126 sidharth shukla 1

Sidharth Shukla’s Preparation For Drunk Scene Shocks Fans

 received 6302825746399299

আনোয়ারার ইউএনও কৌশলে ধরা পড়লো প্রতারক, রক্ষা পেল সরকারের দুই কোটি টাকা