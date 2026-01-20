Horror in Australia: Fire outside BBL stadium with Babar Azam, Steve Smith playing – Watch | Cricket News

Fire outside BBL stadium (Screengrabs)

A scary moment stole the spotlight in Australia during a high-profile Big Bash League (BBL) 2025–26 Qualifier when a small fire broke out outside Perth’s Optus Stadium on Tuesday. The incident happened while the Perth Scorchers were taking on the Sydney Sixers in a crucial playoff match featuring big stars like Babar Azam and Steve Smith.

The situation caused brief panic among fans when thick black smoke was seen rising near one of the stadium gates around the 16th over of the match. Spectators both inside and outside the ground quickly noticed the smoke as videos of the incident began spreading rapidly on social media.The match itself continued without interruption. However, attention briefly shifted away from the on-field action as many wondered what was happening outside the stadium. Watch:Security teams and stadium officials acted quickly. They rushed towards the affected area to control the situation and ensure the safety of fans and players.According to reports, the smoke came from a small fire behind the stands. It is also understood that the fire may have been caused by burning waste or glass material. Thankfully, the fire was minor and brought under control swiftly. There were no reports of injuries, and fans were not evacuated, easing fears of a major emergency.The Big Bash League also shared a short video of the incident on social media platform X. The video smoke rising from outside the stadium complex. Their update reassured fans that the situation was handled promptly and professionally by on-ground staff.Optus Stadium, one of Australia’s most modern sporting venues, has hosted many major cricket matches without incident.