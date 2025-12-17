বুধবার, ১৭ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৭:৩৪ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

Huge blow! Shubman Gill to miss fourth T20I vs South Africa due to toe injury

  • আপডেট সময়: বুধবার, ১৭ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
Huge blow! Shubman Gill to miss fourth T20I vs South Africa due to toe injury | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: In a huge blow to the Indian cricket team, T20I vice-captain Shubman Gill has been ruled out of the fourth T20I against South Africa due to an injury to his toe. It has been reliably learnt that the right-hander was hit during training in Lucknow and has been advised rest by the BCCI medical team.

Abhishek Sharma’s sister is very proud of her brother, and India win

It is not clear at this stage whether he will miss the final fixture in Ahmedabad too but chances remain very bleak. Further assessment and scans will ascertain the timelines for his return to action. He wasn’t spotted with the rest of the squad during the pre-match routine in Lucknow.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!“Yes, he injured his toe while batting. It doesn’t look bad right now but further assessment and scans will reveal a clear picture. One also has to be mindful of the weather in the northern part of the country which extends recovery time from niggles. A call on his participation for the Ahmedabad game will be taken soon,” says a team source.India are 2-1 up in the series and eye an unassailable lead over the Proteas. The hosts are already without the services of all-rounder Axar Patel who was ruled out due to illness, and was replaced by Shahbaz Ahmed in the squad. Even Jasprit Bumrah missed the fixture in Dharamsala due to personal reasons but he rejoined the squad for the fourth T20I.

