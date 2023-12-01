HWPL World Interfaith Prayer Conference 2023: Prayers for End of Wars

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace organization, hosted the HWPL World Interfaith Prayer Conference 2023 on November 18th. The conference, held online, brought together religious leaders and congregation members from various faiths to pray for an end to wars and the promotion of world peace.

Participated by 855 people of 10 different religions from 73 countries, the conference featured an impactful order of events, beginning with an opening by the emcee who expressed the urgency of addressing global conflicts and the organization’s heartfelt desire for the cessation of wars. Especially it was highlighted the importance of unity among religious individuals and the shared values embedded in various scriptures that promote peace, justice, human dignity, respect, and harmony.

The event included prayers led by representatives from major religions, including Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam, Buddhism, Jainism, and Zoroastrianism. The prayers represented by leaders of various religions were different in form, but their contents were all prayers for peace as each religious leader offered prayers rooted in their respective traditions, emphasizing the shared goal of ending war and achieving global peace.

The emcee, in detailing the order of events, explained that a real-time prayer and wish board would be operated where participants could share their own prayers and wishes for peace.

At the end of the prayer meeting, HWPL proposed a “Relay Prayer Campaign” through the moderator as a practical measure for peace. Religious leaders were urged to consistently hold prayer meetings for the cessation of war and world peace, creating opportunities in various forms to gather the hearts of as many people as possible.

Amid persisting conflicts and disputes among religions, HWPL’s dedication to fostering religious harmony is evident through initiatives such as the World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Offices where religious leaders of various faiths and disciplines gather regularly to discuss their scriptures, HWPL International Religious Peace Academy (IRPA), Religious Youth Peace Camp, Open Dialogue with Religious Leaders, and MOUs with Religious Organizations. As of September 2023, there are 282 WARP Offices in operation in 131 countries.