শুক্রবার , ১ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৩ | ১৬ই অগ্রহায়ণ, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
  1. অর্থনীতি
  2. আইন-আদালত
  3. আন্তর্জাতিক
  4. ক্যারিয়ার
  5. খেলাধুলা
  6. জাতীয়
  7. তরুণ উদ্যোক্তা
  8. ধর্ম
  9. নারী ও শিশু
  10. প্রবাস সংবাদ
  11. প্রযুক্তি
  12. প্রেস বিজ্ঞপ্তি
  13. বহি বিশ্ব
  14. বাংলাদেশ
  15. বিনোদন
  /  বহি বিশ্ব

HWPL World Interfaith Prayer Conference 2023: Prayers for End of Wars

প্রতিবেদক
bdnewstimes
ডিসেম্বর ১, ২০২৩ ১১:২৬ পূর্বাহ্ণ
IMG 20231201 WA0003

Heavenly Culture, World Peace, Restoration of Light (HWPL), an international peace organization, hosted the HWPL World Interfaith Prayer Conference 2023 on November 18th. The conference, held online, brought together religious leaders and congregation members from various faiths to pray for an end to wars and the promotion of world peace.

Participated by 855 people of 10 different religions from 73 countries, the conference featured an impactful order of events, beginning with an opening by the emcee who expressed the urgency of addressing global conflicts and the organization’s heartfelt desire for the cessation of wars. Especially it was highlighted the importance of unity among religious individuals and the shared values embedded in various scriptures that promote peace, justice, human dignity, respect, and harmony.

The event included prayers led by representatives from major religions, including Christianity, Hinduism, Sikhism, Islam, Buddhism, Jainism, and Zoroastrianism. The prayers represented by leaders of various religions were different in form, but their contents were all prayers for peace as each religious leader offered prayers rooted in their respective traditions, emphasizing the shared goal of ending war and achieving global peace.

The emcee, in detailing the order of events, explained that a real-time prayer and wish board would be operated where participants could share their own prayers and wishes for peace.
At the end of the prayer meeting, HWPL proposed a “Relay Prayer Campaign” through the moderator as a practical measure for peace. Religious leaders were urged to consistently hold prayer meetings for the cessation of war and world peace, creating opportunities in various forms to gather the hearts of as many people as possible.
Amid persisting conflicts and disputes among religions, HWPL’s dedication to fostering religious harmony is evident through initiatives such as the World Alliance of Religions’ Peace (WARP) Offices where religious leaders of various faiths and disciplines gather regularly to discuss their scriptures, HWPL International Religious Peace Academy (IRPA), Religious Youth Peace Camp, Open Dialogue with Religious Leaders, and MOUs with Religious Organizations. As of September 2023, there are 282 WARP Offices in operation in 131 countries.

বিডিনিউজে সর্বশেষ

IMG 20231201 WA0003
HWPL World Interfaith Prayer Conference 2023: Prayers for End of Wars
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
IMG 20231201 WA0001
নাগরপুরে মনোনয়ন পত্র জমা দিলেন আহসানুল ইসলাম টিটু এমপি
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
wm CTG Mononoyon 1 800x420
মনোনয়ন জমায় উৎসবের আমেজ, উপেক্ষিত আচরণবিধি!
বাংলাদেশ
photo
I haven’t given up on Tests: Glenn Maxwell | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

বিডিনিউজে জনপ্রিয়

shutterstock 1814846240 16618592364x3 2
Smartphones With 108MP Camera: ভারী DSLR কেন? যখন এই ফোনগুলো দিচ্ছে ১০৮ এমপি ক্যামেরা! দেখে নিন
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
website ban 166453954316x9
orders-67-porn-websites-to-be-blocked-for-violating-it-rules-2021 | আইন উল্লঙ্ঘন, আরও ৬৭ পর্ন ওয়েবসাইট ব্লক করল ভারত সরকার – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
Make
Durga Puja 2022, দুর্গাপুজো ২০২২, Anubrata mondal village puja,   – News18 Bangla
সর্বশেষ সংবাদ
1662137428 photo
England’s Jonny Bairstow ruled out of T20 World Cup through injury | Cricket News
খেলাধুলা

সর্বশেষ - খেলাধুলা

সর্বোচ্চ পঠিত - খেলাধুলা

আপনার জন্য নির্বাচিত
1639582150 photo

‘I can understand why I was removed as ODI captain’: Top 10 Virat Kohli quotes from his press conference | Cricket News

 wm UGC

৫ শর্তে পাবলিক বিশ্ববিদ্যালয়ে অনলাইনে নিয়োগ পরীক্ষা নেওয়া যাবে

 sanj 2023 09 17T065458.250 169491978016x9

কোন খাবারে ঘুম আসে? কোন খাবার ঘুম তাড়ায়? দেখে নিন তালিকা… Which food helps to get sleep which keeps you stay awake see the list – News18 Bangla

 wm Arot morich 800x416

আড়তের পাশে কাঁচা মরিচ খুচরায় ১০০ টাকা হেরফের

 wm moin khan Bnp

ড. মঈন খান আইসিইউতে

 IMG 20230830 125257

ইজিবাইক চালক হত্যা মামলায় তিনজনের ফাঁসি – Corporate Sangbad

 IMG 20211030 101254

Journalist Rajib Sharma’s birthday celebrated at Chittagong Rotary Club

 wm Vladimir Putin

আফগানিস্তানে শান্তি ফেরাতে একসঙ্গে কাজ করবে চীন-রাশিয়া

 Jhenidah traning Photo 06 06 22

ঝিনাইদহে প্রধানমন্ত্রীর ১০টি উদ্ভাবনী উদ্যোগ বিষয়ক প্রশিক্ষণ কর্মশালা অনুষ্ঠিত

 IMG 20230501 WA0005

নাগরপুরে যথাযোগ্য মর্যাদায় মহান শ্রমিক দিবস পালিত