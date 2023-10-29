রবিবার , ২৯ অক্টোবর ২০২৩ | ১৩ই কার্তিক, ১৪৩০ বঙ্গাব্দ
‘I Am A Good Hindu’: Digvijay Singh Says He Donated Rs 1.11 Lakh For Ram Mandir Construction

অক্টোবর ২৯, ২০২৩ ৯:০৫ অপরাহ্ণ
digvijaya singh


Last Updated: October 29, 2023, 20:35 IST

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File photo/PTI)

Congress leader Digvijaya Singh. (File photo/PTI)

Digvijaya Singh added that Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated only Rs 1 lakh for Ram Mandir construction

Senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh on Sunday said he was “a good Hindu” informing that he donated Rs 1.11 lakh for the construction of the grand Ram Temple in Ayodhya set to be open for the public in January next year.

Claiming that “he is a good Hindu”, Singh, during an interaction with media in poll-bound Madhya Pradesh’s Bhopal, said, “I follow Sanatana Dharma, and I am a good Hindu. However, the use of religion in elections is prohibited.”

“I am an ardent follower of Sanatan Dharma, I sent a cheque of Rs 1.11 lakh to PM Modi to submit to the trust. He sent it back and asked me to submit it myself. I submitted it”, Singh was quoted by ANI as saying.

He further added that Madhya Pradesh Shivraj Singh Chouhan donated only Rs 1 lakh for Ram Mandir construction.

Singh’s remarks on Shivraj Chouhan comes just days after he called the incumbent chief minister “a draamebaaz” after the latter shared the video of him performing ‘Kanya Puja’.

Digvijaya Singh sent the cheque for the construction of Ram Temple during the nationwide 44-day donation collection drive and also reported incidents of violence during the drive.

“I want to draw your attention to some organizations that are holding large-scale donation drives with weapons, such as sticks, swords and spears. Raising slogans against a community with weapons to collect donations, I think, cannot be part of any religious ritual or activity,” Digvijaya Singh said in the letter.

Earlier in the day, Singh claimed that central agencies will carry out raids in election-bound Madhya Pradesh similar to the ones they recently conducted in Rajasthan, which also goes to polls next month.

This comes after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) raided the premises of Rajasthan Congress president Govind Singh Dotasra and the party candidate from the Mahua assembly seat as part of a money laundering probe into an alleged exam paper leak case in the state.

Assembly elections in the BJP-governed Madhya Pradesh and Congress-ruled Rajasthan will be held on November 17 and November 25, respectively.

Talking to reporters in Bhopal, Singh said, “On one hand, they (BJP) are intimidating officers, on the other, they are going to conduct raids in Madhya Pradesh like they did in Rajasthan. If this happens, then you will come to know where all Digvijaya Singh gets information from.”





Source link

