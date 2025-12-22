‘I don’t regret saying that’: Stuart Broad stands firm on ‘worst Aussie side since 2010’ claim | Cricket News

Former cricketer and television commentator Stuart Broad (Photo by Gareth Copley/Getty Images)

Former England pacer Stuart Broad has made it clear that he has no regrets about calling the current Australian side the “worst since 2010”, even after Australia sealed the Ashes 2025–26 series in just 11 days.Speaking on his For The Love of Cricket podcast after Australia took an unassailable 3–0 lead, Broad said, “Do I regret saying that? No.”

Broad explained that his assessment before the series was based on how the contest could swing. “I did say Australia would have to play very badly [to lose the Ashes] and England would have to play very well,” he said.That, according to Broad, never happened. “Australia haven’t played very badly and England haven’t played very well,” he added. While admitting Australia were always favourites at home, Broad said the margin of dominance surprised him. “I had Australia down as favourites, but I didn’t have them down as 3–0 favourites.”Broad also pointed to the fact that England had chances going into the series, especially with Australia missing key players. “There are a lot of things that have gone England’s way,” he said, referring to Pat Cummins missing the first two Tests, Josh Hazlewood being ruled out of the series so far through injury, and Steve Smith missing the Adelaide Test.Despite that, Broad felt England simply fell short. “England haven’t been good enough ultimately,” he said, while praising Australia’s approach. “Australia have been relentless in what they’ve done. They’ve showed age is just a number.”Addressing comparisons with past Australian teams, Broad stood by his view that this side does not match the standards of earlier eras. “Do I think the side of 2013–14 man for man was a better side? Yes, probably still,” he said, referring to the Michael Clarke-led team that dismantled England with Mitchell Johnson ’s fearsome spells.Broad went further, adding, “I don’t think individually they are better than any other team since 2010–11, but they’ve been relentless in the pressure they’ve managed to put on England, as have every Australian team since 2010.”He also dismissed suggestions that England’s position was unprecedented. “England losing 3–0 by the third Test is not something new,” Broad said. “I don’t disagree with my comment. England have been at 20 per cent of their ability.”After the Adelaide defeat, even England captain Ben Stokes admitted Australia handled key moments better, conceding that managing pressure was the main reason the hosts raced to a 3–0 lead in the five-match series.