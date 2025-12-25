‘I get fans’ frustration, but…’: Ashwin explains why Vijay Hazare Trophy matches weren’t televised | Cricket News

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma

NEW DELHI: Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has weighed in on the growing frustration among fans over the limited television coverage of the Vijay Hazare Trophy 2025–26 group-stage matches, saying the disappointment is understandable but urging supporters to appreciate the logistical constraints faced by the BCCI.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!The domestic one-day tournament began on Wednesday with rare star power, as India stalwarts Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli returned to the domestic circuit after years. Rohit turned out for Mumbai and Kohli for Delhi, lighting up the competition with big hundreds. Yet, to the dismay of fans, several marquee fixtures — including those featuring the two superstars — were not televised.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Ashwin acknowledged the anger among supporters desperate to watch their heroes.“Fans are asking what the hell? Only Elon Musk can telecast these matches on X,” Ashwin said with a smile. “Everyone wants to follow Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli, no doubt. They had a great series and will be facing New Zealand next. They both have turned up, and turned up how! One scores 150 and the other 130, both with incredible strike rates. When players like these come and play, the matches become more exciting.”Rohit smashed a breathtaking 155 off just 94 balls for Mumbai against Sikkim, smashing 18 fours and nine sixes. Kohli was equally dominant, scoring 131 off 101 deliveries for Delhi against Andhra, including 14 fours and three sixes.

However, Ashwin also came to the defence of the BCCI, explaining that broadcasting decisions are made well in advance and cannot always account for late selection calls.“Everyone wants to see Rohit and Virat in action, sure. But we have to see how early they got the information that Rohit and Virat will play,” he said. “When the international calendar is given, the domestic calendar is given at the same time. Once it is set, the BCCI and broadcasters decide which venues are easy to cover and which matches can be televised.”Ashwin stressed that last-minute changes are rarely feasible. “So the conversation was Rohit and Virat will play, but when? Making that last-minute switch is difficult,” he said.While sympathising with fans, Ashwin underlined the broader reality of Indian domestic cricket. “I can understand the frustration. But there are limitations,” he said. “India has the maximum first-class teams. You cannot televise all matches. Other players also want to showcase their talent and are equally important to the ecosystem. I think we should cut some slack there.”