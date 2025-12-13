রবিবার, ১৪ ডিসেম্বর ২০২৫, ০৩:২৩ পূর্বাহ্ন
'I grew up without increments': Vishwanathan Anand praises Global Chess League's newest addition as Season 3 set to kick off | Chess News

  আপডেট সময়: শনিবার, ১৩ ডিসেম্বর, ২০২৫
'I grew up without increments': Vishwanathan Anand praises Global Chess League's newest addition as Season 3 set to kick off | Chess News


GCL set to kick off in Mumbai on Sunday

NEW DELHI: The Global Chess League (GCL) launched its Season 3 with an opening ceremony in Mumbai’s Royal Opera House on Saturday. The event showcased the championship trophy for this year’s competition, which will feature six teams competing across 34 matches starting December 14th.“The Global Chess League has firmly established itself as one of the premier destinations for chess, bringing elite competition to a global audience in a fresh, modern, and exciting format. The GCL has an important role in FIDE’s strategic effort to popularise the sport and make it more attractive to the broader audience. I am certain that Season 3 will continue this evolution, showcasing the world’s best players and reinforcing FIDE’s commitment to making top-level chess more engaging, inclusive, and globally accessible,” said Arkady Dvorkovich, President, FIDE.

GM Bibisara Assaubayeva Exclusive: Sindarov’s World Cup win, Candidates ambitions, and more #chess

The Triveni Continental Kings, led by Alireza Firouzja, Vidit Gujrathi, and Zhu Jiner, return as two-time champions seeking their third consecutive title.“India is the biggest country in chess right now. Playing here is very exciting, and I am looking forward to it,” said Firouzja at the pre-tournament press conference.The tournament features elite players including Alireza Firouzja, Fabiano Caruana, Hikaru Nakamura, Wesley So, Maxime Vachier-Lagrave, Hou Yifan, Zhu Jiner, Bibisara Assaubayeva, Alexandra Kosteniuk, and India’s Vishwanathan Anand.This season introduces a two-second increment after the 40th move.“I love having two seconds, even if it is after move forty. I grew up without increments, but it’s nice to have them anyway. Last year I played without increments and lost out on time!” noted Ganges Grandmasters’ Anand.“Increments are good because they add more good qualities to the game,” added Volodar Murzin of American Gambits.India’s chess prominence is highlighted by World Champion Gukesh D, alongside Arjun Erigaisi, R Praggnanandhaa, and Vidit Gujrathi.“I am happy that the Global Chess League is happening in India. It’s a great opportunity for all the Indian chess fans to come and watch the top players in the world. I am quite excited, looking forward to it,” said Erigaisi, who teams up with Gukesh for Alaskan Knights.The venue offers enhanced spectator experience with real-time commentary through headphones, AI-powered evaluation displays, and visual breakdowns.“World Rapid and Blitz (Championships) are for everyone. It’s a difficult year in GCL with many big games. We have the champion of the Grand Swiss, the World Cup. Having a shorter-format event before the championship is definitely good for our preparations,” said SG Pipers’ Praggnanandhaa.The tournament follows a double round-robin format over 10 days, with teams playing 10 group-stage matches before the Third-Place Playoff and Grand Finale on December 23.“Very excited to be here and to play in Mumbai. It’s a great feeling to see the league come to this city, and I hope fans come out to watch, feel the atmosphere, and experience the excitement up close,” said Mumba Masters’ Dronavalli.The season begins with an opening match between Triveni Continental Kings and Alpine SG Pipers.



