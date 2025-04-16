‘I hope they come out of IPL fit’: Rohit Sharma on Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami fitness | Cricket News

Rohit Sharma wants Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to stay fit for the England Test tour. (Getty Images)

Rohit Sharma expressed his hope that Team India’s two premier fast bowlers, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami, will emerge from the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) fit and available for the upcoming five-match Test series against England, starting June 20.

“We need some of these guys (Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami) to be at a hundred percent,” Rohit Sharma told former Australia captain Michael Clarke on the Beyond23 Cricket Podcast.

“We just have to make sure they come out of the IPL fit. Because this is the most challenging tour.

“I know in the IPL, it’s only four overs, but you play today, travel tomorrow. You train, you play, and then you play again. So that’s the challenging part.

“You’re also travelling all across the country and playing so many games.

“So I hope that these two guys, along with the other players, finish the IPL really well, without any concerns.

“If we have a fully fit team, then obviously we’ll have a great series in England. It’s going to be a good challenge for us in England,” he said.

India lost Jasprit Bumrah to a back injury during the Sydney Test, while Mohammed Shami missed the tour due to a knee injury. India will be relying on these two bowlers to remain fit and available for the England tour.

Following a disappointing 3-1 Border-Gavaskar Trophy loss, India surprised everyone by winning the Champions Trophy, even without Jasprit Bumrah. Michael Clarke inquired with Rohit Sharma about the impact of Bumrah’s absence and the feeling of winning such a significant tournament.

“We had to go through so many lows before that tournament began. We didn’t have a great home series against New Zealand and then Australia as well. So we wanted to turn things around. We wanted to bounce back,” said Rohit.