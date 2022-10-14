I wanted to play like Sachin Tendulkar but realised his style was different: MS Dhoni | Cricket News

Even Thala’s favourite period is PT! 😉#WhistlePodu #Yellove 🦁💛 @msdhoni https://t.co/t4MInuQhxu — Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) 1665663388000

NEW DELHI: In a video released by Chennai Super Kings on their Twitter account on Thursday, Mahendra Singh Dhoni confessed that Sachin Tendulkar was his cricketing idol and he wanted to play like the Master Blaster while growing up.India’s World Cup-winning captain added in the video that he tried playing like Sachin but later realised that his style of play was different and he could not play like him.“Growing up when I was your age, I used to watch him play and always thought I wanted to play like him but couldn’t. Inside in my heart I always wanted to play like him, he was a cricketing idol growing up,” answered Dhoni.

Dhoni was last seen in IPL 2022 playing competitive cricket and he has confirmed his participation in IPL 2023.

MS Dhoni played 14 matches in the Indian Premier League scoring 232 runs while remaining not out on six occasions. He averaged 33.14 in the tournament with one half-century.

Sachin Tendulkar led India Legends to the Road Safety World Series title. The Master Blaster scored 85 runs in six matches averaging 21.25 and the highest score of 40.

Sachin Tendulkar had played in five world cups without winning one until 2007. The 2011 World Cup was Sachin’s last where Dhoni led the team to a World Cup victory, fulfilling Sachin’s dream to win the coveted trophy.