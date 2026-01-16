শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী ২০২৬, ০৩:৩৮ অপরাহ্ন
খেলাধুলা

ICC corrects Virat Kohli ranking error after fan backlash as India great jumps to third on all-time list | Cricket News

  শুক্রবার, ১৬ জানুয়ারী, ২০২৬
ICC corrects Virat Kohli ranking error after fan backlash as India great jumps to third on all-time list | Cricket News


NEW DELHI: Virat Kohli’s return to the summit of the ICC ODI batting rankings sparked celebration among Indian fans, but it was an accompanying social media graphic from the world body that unexpectedly triggered a backlash and forced a swift correction. The International Cricket Council (ICC) has since rectified an error related to the number of days Kohli has spent as the No. 1-ranked ODI batter, a move that dramatically altered his position on the all-time list.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Kohli recently reclaimed the No. 1 spot in the ICC Men’s ODI Rankings for the first time in nearly five years, following his match-winning 93 off 91 balls in India’s four-wicket win over New Zealand in the opening ODI at Vadodara. It marked his return to the top of the rankings for the first time since July 2021 and capped a remarkable run of form for the 37-year-old.

Allan Donald on Virat Kohli’s legacy: Can he reach 100 centuries?

However, soon after announcing Kohli’s rise, the ICC posted a graphic stating that the former India captain had spent just 825 days as the No. 1 ODI batter across his career. The figure placed him as low as 10th on the list of players with the most days at the top, a claim that immediately raised eyebrows among fans and statisticians alike.Several users on social media pointed out that ICC’s own historical records showed Kohli had spent far longer at the summit. Archived ICC data consistently listed Kohli’s tally at 1,547 days. As criticism mounted, the ICC quietly deleted the original post and issued an updated release, acknowledging the correct figure.

ICC's deleted post

With the correction, Kohli surged from 10th to third on the all-time list of most days spent as the No. 1 ODI batter. Only West Indies legends Sir Vivian Richards (2,306 days) and Brian Lara (2,079 days) now sit ahead of him. Kohli also stands as the Indian with the most days at the top of the ODI rankings.In its revised statement, the ICC confirmed: “As of today, he has been top for a total of 1,547 days – third most by any player, and the most by any Indian.” The body also noted that this is Kohli’s 11th different spell at No. 1, having first reached the summit in October 2013.

Corrected: Most number of days as No.1 batter

Kohli’s ranking resurgence has been underpinned by exceptional consistency. He has scored five 50-plus knocks in his last six international matches, including two centuries. His purple patch stretches back to the ODI series in Australia and includes scores of 74, 135, 102, 65 and 93. He also struck hundreds against South Africa in December and in India’s Vijay Hazare Trophy.



