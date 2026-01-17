ICC under pressure? Bangladesh demands last-minute T20 World Cup switch | Cricket News

Bangladesh cricket team (ANI)

The Bangladesh Cricket Board has formally requested the ICC to swap its national team with Ireland in Group C of the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026, in order to play its matches in Sri Lanka instead of India. Bangladesh are currently in Group C with the West Indies, Italy, England, and Nepal, with games scheduled in Kolkata and Mumbai, while Ireland is in Group B with Sri Lanka, Australia, Oman, and Zimbabwe, set to play in Colombo and Pallekele. A two-member ICC delegation, consisting of Gaurav Saxena, General Manager of Events and Corporate Communications, and Andrew Ephgrave, General Manager of the Integrity Unit, visited Dhaka to reassure the BCB about security arrangements in India and to advocate sticking to the original schedule. While Ephgrave attended in person, Saxena joined virtually after failing to secure a Bangladesh visa in time.

Bangladesh cricket in turmoil: What it means for the T20 World Cup?

“The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) today held a meeting with representatives of the International Cricket Council (ICC) to discuss matters relating to Bangladesh’s participation in the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026,” the BCB said in a release. During the talks, the BCB reiterated its formal request to relocate Bangladesh’s matches to Sri Lanka and shared the Bangladesh Government’s concerns about the safety and security of players, fans, media, and other stakeholders. Representing the BCB were President Mohammad Aminul Islam, Vice Presidents Md Shakawath Hossain and Faruque Ahmed, Director and Chairman of the Cricket Operations Committee Nazmul Abedeen, and Chief Executive Officer Nizam Uddin Chowdhury. However, sources indicate that the ICC is hesitant to approve the move, citing logistical constraints and the significant disruptions such a swap would create at this stage of the tournament. The BCB’s request follows security concerns that arose after pacer Mustafizur Rahman was unexpectedly delinked from his IPL contract with Kolkata Knight Riders following a directive from the BCCI. “The discussions were conducted in a constructive, cordial and professional manner, with all parties engaging openly on the relevant issues. Among other points, the possibility of moving Bangladesh to a different group as a means of facilitating the matter with minimum logistical adjustments was discussed. The BCB and the ICC have agreed to continue engaging in constructive dialogue on this matter,” the statement added. The talks are expected to continue as both parties seek a workable solution to the ongoing impasse.