‘If he batted at the top, he would have scored many centuries’: Dale Steyn’s big claim on star India batter | Cricket News

NEW DELHI: KL Rahul’s transformation into India’s most reliable ODI finisher has triggered a wave of praise, but none louder than South African pace legend Dale Steyn, who believes the wicketkeeper-batter is masking even bigger batting potential. With back-to-back unbeaten fifties in the ongoing three-match series against South Africa, Rahul has not only stabilised India lower down the order but also impressed Steyn to the point where the former pacer called him a “hundred machine forced to finish. ”Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Rahul, who now predominantly bats at No. 5 or 6, struck 60 in Ranchi and followed it with a blistering 66 off 43 balls in Raipur. Even though India lost the second ODI after South Africa pulled off a record chase, Steyn couldn’t ignore the impact Rahul had on the innings. Speaking on Star Sports, he highlighted how Rahul has mastered the art of acceleration at the death despite fewer balls to face.

“A good, handy knock set by the skipper, KL, and he led his team well in the first one. In the second game too, he knew exactly when to go slow and when to explode,” Steyn observed, pointing to Rahul’s game awareness in a tense middle-overs phase alongside Ravindra Jadeja.Steyn then made a striking claim — Rahul, usually denied top-order opportunities, could have posted many more centuries if he batted higher.

“He just knows how to do it. If he batted 3 or opened, I’m pretty certain he would go on to get hundreds. But those positions are for other players, and he knows what his role is within this team,” Steyn said, calling Rahul’s adaptability a priceless advantage for India.Despite Rahul’s heroics, India’s 358/5 — powered by centuries from Virat Kohli and Ruturaj Gaikwad — wasn’t enough to prevent South Africa’s spectacular four-wicket win, driven by Aiden Markram ‘s 110. With the series now level at 1-1, the Visakhapatnam decider on December 6 sets the stage not just for a title clash, but for another Rahul masterclass.