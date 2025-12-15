‘If he does not perform…’: R Ashwin issues blunt review as Shubman Gill struggles in T20Is | Cricket News

India’s Shubman Gill (AP Photo/Ashwini Bhatia)

With just seven T20Is remaining before India’s campaign at the T20 World Cup begins on February 7, Shubman Gill’s recent slump with the bat has put the team management in a tricky spot. The India vice-captain, who returned to the T20 side after missing the ODI series against South Africa due to a neck injury, has struggled to make an impact, posting scores of 4, 0, and 28 not out in his latest outings. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson remains on the bench, intensifying debates over the best team combination ahead of the World Cup. Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin has called for a careful performance review of Gill after the remaining two T20Is in Lucknow and Ahmedabad. Ashwin stressed that decisions regarding a vice-captain’s place in the team are not straightforward and must be approached with fairness. “It’s a tough situation. Shubman is not just an opener; he’s also the vice-captain. Dropping a vice-captain is rare and should be considered only after giving him a proper chance,” Ashwin said on ‘Ash ki Baat’.

Gill’s struggles are not entirely new. After a prolific tour of England where he amassed over 700 runs, the 24-year-old has managed only one century in international cricket since – 129 against the West Indies. His T20I form remains a concern, with 127 runs from seven matches in the Asia Cup and another 132 from five games in Australia, including a top score of 47. These inconsistent performances have created uncertainty around India’s final playing XI for the World Cup. Ashwin noted that while India’s bowling plans are largely settled, the batting decisions remain critical. “You should ideally know your best XI and squad by now. The bowling department is sorted, and it’s good to see Harshit Rana performing well. The question now is whether Shubman should continue if he isn’t scoring, or if Samson should get a chance,” he said. Ashwin also cautioned against Gill scoring at a slow strike rate, emphasising the need for impactful batting in the lead-up to the World Cup. With the tournament just weeks away, the pressure is mounting for India’s vice-captain to regain form and cement his place in the side.