ILT20: Liam Livingstone shines as Abu Dhabi Knight Riders beat Sharjah Warriorz by 39 runs | Cricket News

Liam Livingstone (Pic credit: ILT20)

Liam Livingstone’s explosive unbeaten 82 off 38 balls, including five sixes in the final over, propelled Abu Dhabi Knight Riders to a 39-run victory over Sharjah Warriorz in their opening match of ILT20 Season 4 at Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The Knight Riders posted 233/4, the second-highest total in tournament history, while Warriorz managed 194/9 in response.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Livingstone and Sherfane Rutherford established a crucial 95-run partnership, with Rutherford contributing 45 off 27 balls. Alex Hales and Alishan Sharafu provided early momentum with their opening partnership, scoring 32 off 19 and 34 off 23 respectively.The final over saw Livingstone create a new record by smashing Dwayne Pretorius for 33 runs, including four consecutive sixes. Adil Rashid emerged as Warriorz’s most effective bowler with figures of 2/31.

The Warriorz chase began poorly, losing three key wickets within the first seven overs for just 56 runs. Tim David led a counterattack with 60 off 24 balls, including six sixes, reaching his fifty in 21 balls.Ajay Kumar’s bowling spell of 1/22 in four overs, including David’s crucial wicket in the 13th over, effectively ended Warriorz’s hopes. Dwayne Pretorius scored 39 off 20 and Adil Rashid made 25 off 11, including three sixes in one Andre Russell over.

The Knight Riders’ innings started with Michael Pepper’s quick 15 off 9 before his dismissal in the third over. Hales and Sharafu then built a 51-run partnership during the powerplay.Adil Rashid’s double strike reduced Knight Riders to 88/3 in ten overs, but Livingstone and Rutherford maintained momentum with consecutive 19-run overs. Andre Russell joined Livingstone for a rapid 50-run partnership in just 13 balls.“The boys up top played well and set a strong foundation. It took me a while to get going as the pitch was a little slow in the middle, but thankfully I found rhythm towards the end,” said Player of the Match Liam Livingstone.“That was a dangerous batting lineup and the only way to slow them down was by taking wickets. We weren’t able to do that through the middle overs or at the back end. We were a little off with the ball and probably in the field as well, and credit to the Knight Riders because they played well,” remarked Sharjah Warriorz captain Tim Southee.The Knight Riders’ final total of 233/4 included significant contributions from Livingstone (82 not out), Rutherford (45), and Sharafu (34). Adil Rashid took 2/31, while Saurabh Netravalkar claimed 1/33.Sharjah Warriorz finished at 194/9, with Tim David top-scoring with 60, supported by Pretorius (39) and Rashid (25). George Garton (2/24), Olly Stone (2/37), and Andre Russell (2/48) were the primary wicket-takers for Knight Riders.