ILT20: Sam Curran leads Desert Vipers into history as six-win streak seals playoff berth | Cricket News

Sam Curran of Desert Vipers bowls during the match. (Pic credit: ILT20)

The Desert Vipers scripted a memorable night at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday as they booked their place in the ILT20 Season 4 playoffs with a five-wicket win over the Dubai Capitals — a victory that also saw them become the first team in the tournament’s history to register six consecutive wins.Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Chasing a competitive 167, the Vipers leaned heavily on a decisive all-round performance from Sam Curran, who first struck twice with the ball before anchoring the chase with an unbeaten 52 off 33 deliveries, laced with two fours and three sixes. Calm under pressure, Curran ensured the Vipers crossed the line with two balls to spare.

The chase began with intent as Max Holden set the tempo early, striking 34 off 22 balls. Fakhar Zaman provided brief support before Mustafizur Rahman struck in the fifth over, but Holden’s composure helped the Vipers reach 50 for 1 at the end of the powerplay. Haider Ali checked the momentum in the seventh over, though Hassan Nawaz counter-attacked with a brisk 31 off 17, including two towering sixes, before Waqar Salamkheil ended his stay.At the halfway stage, the Vipers required 79 off 60 balls — a manageable equation that Curran and Dan Lawrence handled with assurance. Their 32-run stand kept the chase on track before Lawrence fell in the 14th over. Shimron Hetmyer then injected fresh energy, taking Dasun Shanaka for a six and a boundary, as the Vipers surged ahead to seal the result.

Earlier, the Capitals recovered well after losing Shayan Jahangir early to Naseem Shah. Leus du Plooy anchored the innings with a measured 54 off 44 balls, while Gulbadin Naib grew into his role before Noor Ahmad’s googly halted their progress. The pivotal moment arrived in the 14th over when Curran removed du Plooy and then dismissed Rovman Powell for a golden duck off successive balls, swinging momentum firmly towards the Vipers.A late flourish from Jordan Cox (49 off 30) and Shanaka (29 off 18) lifted the Capitals to 166 for 4, with 30 runs coming off the final two overs.Player of the match Curran reflected on the win, saying, “The real satisfaction comes from finishing the job for the team. When you’re winning, it simplifies decision-making, but we know we still need to keep improving.”Beyond the result, the Vipers also delivered a message off the field, wearing special ‘Biodiversity Stripes’ jerseys made from 100 percent recycled materials to highlight the decline of global wildlife and promote environmental awareness.Brief scores: