‘I’m kicking myself’: KL Rahul reveals the ‘real’ reasons behind India’s shock defeat despite 358 | Cricket News

India captain KL Rahul, front right, with teammates. (PTI Photo)

NEW DELHI: India captain KL Rahul admitted his team “needed to be sharper” in crucial phases but firmly pointed to the toss and heavy dew as the biggest factors in India’s four-wicket defeat to South Africa in the second ODI in Raipur on Tuesday. Go Beyond The Boundary with our YouTube channel. SUBSCRIBE NOW!Despite piling up a massive 358/5 on the back of majestic hundreds from Virat Kohli (102 off 93) and Ruturaj Gaikwad (105 off 83), India were stunned as South Africa chased down the target in 49.2 overs, finishing with 362/6 — their highest successful run chase in ODIs on Indian soil.

Rahul, who lost the toss for the second match in a row, did not hide his frustration.“Toss plays a big role so I’m kicking myself,” he said with a rueful smile after the match.

Explaining why defending even 358 became a nightmare, he added, “There’s so much dew and it’s so difficult to bowl in the second innings. Not really a tough one to swallow when you know how hard it is.”While acknowledging the role of conditions, the Indian skipper stressed that the team must adapt better going forward.“I know that 350 looks good, but we have been talking in the dressing room about how we can get the extra 20-25 runs to give bowlers a cushion with a wet ball,” Rahul said.He was full of praise for his century-makers, especially Gaikwad, who registered his maiden ODI ton.“It was beautiful watching Rutu bat, the way he picked up the tempo after his fifty. Virat, we’ve seen do it 53 times, he just goes about doing his job.”South Africa’s chase was powered by Aiden Markram (110), with strong support from Matthew Breetzke (68) and Dewald Brevis (54). Their clinical effort thrilled skipper Temba Bavuma , who hailed the record chase.“Unbelievable game, record chase… it shows how well we have to play against this Indian side,” Bavuma said, adding that the move to send Brevis early was a tactical masterstroke.He also credited internal competition for their improved performance.“There’s high competition for places; performances like these do good for our confidence.”