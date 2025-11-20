‘In good company’: Rishabh Pant sends message ahead of crucial Guwahati Test, shares pictures with Team India teammates | Cricket News

In the potential absence of Shubman Gill, Rishabh Pant will step up to lead the side. (PTI Photo/Shahbaz Khan)

Rishabh Pant offered a brief look into India’s preparations for the must-win Guwahati Test, sharing a set of photos with teammates and captioning them, “In good company.” The post came at a time when the team is under scrutiny after going 1–0 down in the two-match series against South Africa.

India batting coach Sitanshu Kotak shares key update on Shubman Gill’s fitness ahead of second Test in Guwahati

Pant appeared at ease in the images, a contrast to the pressure India face heading into the second Test. With Shubman Gill still a question mark for the 2nd Test due to a neck spasm, Pant may lead India for the first time in Test cricket. His debut as captain will make him only the second wicketkeeper to lead India in the format, after MS Dhoni.

Rishabh Pant’s post on X

Notably, in the pictures, Shubman Gill was absent, as the vice captain and teammates Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Akash Deep & Kuldeep Yadav posed for pictures. India will also be adapting to modified playing hours in Guwahati. Owing to early sunsets in the region, the match will begin 30 minutes ahead of the usual start time. The opening session will be followed by a shorter tea break, with lunch moved to early afternoon to maximise daylight. His comments and energy from behind the stumps have stood out, adding layers to an otherwise difficult match for India, who were bowled out for 93 in the fourth innings at Eden Gardens.

As the team regroups, Pant’s social-media post has been read as a sign of calm within the camp. The squad arrived in Guwahati knowing that only a win will help them salvage a draw in this series, and Pant’s leadership, if asked to do so, will be under close watch as he steps into a role previously held by MS Dhoni. The second Test at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium begins on Saturday, with India seeking to avoid back-to-back home series defeats and reshape the narrative after a challenging start.